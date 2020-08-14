Zambian fashion influencer Bathilde is one curvy BellaStylista that is always on our radar. We’ve fallen for the effortless way she flaunts her curves and accentuates her best features with chic outfit choices.

The plus-size babe is our pick today for the BN Style Your Curves feature. She doesn’t shy away from the latest trends, feminine figure-hugging pieces and has made confidence, which she seems to always exude, her best accessory.

Bathilde constantly reminds us and most importantly shows us that curvy girls shouldn’t restrict themselves to a particular style but should have just as much fun with dressing up like everyone else.

We’ve rounded up some of her best looks, so feel free to bookmark this for the next time you need outfit inspiration.

