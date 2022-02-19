Pause! You’ve got to see this Osas Ighodaro x Zephans & Co Latest Collection

Osas Ighodaro, the extremely talented multiple award-winning actor, host and humanitarian who is as famous for her style on the red carpet just collaborated with Nigeria’s leading female ready to wear brand, Zephans & Co to release one of 2022’s biggest RTW collections yet.

This collection’s focus is pretty straightforward: “Simple sophistication”. It features an eclectic mix of high fashion, street-savvy and signature statement pieces.

On collaborating with Zephans & Co, Osas had the following to say:

Zephans & Co is a brand that I’ve supported since they opened in 2016 and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with them on this level. I am particularly excited to work with a brand that’s known for embracing inclusion and that caters specifically to women—especially African women who want to look on point without breaking the bank. One of the most significant qualities of the brand is its size-inclusive variety with diverse silhouettes and styles so that no matter what shape or size you are you’d always find something beautiful within a friendly price range whilst still maintaining the utmost quality and finishing. This collaboration is so special because it’s a carefully curated collection of my personal style and I’m so excited to finally share it with everyone and totally hope that they love it just as much as I do.

According to Nkiru Ayemere, CEO Zephans & Co, “Our customers will relate to Osas for a number of reasons. She’s a woman who has worked hard to establish a successful career and is both, aspirational and inspirational to our consumers. Her style simply put is iconic. She has also been an unofficial ambassador for the brand as every time she buys a piece and tags us the item flies off the racks so we know our consumers resonate with her style. The collection features bold pieces, from wide-leg jumpsuits to thigh-high slit dresses and priced within N18500-N25000. All pieces are available in UK 8-22 and can be shopped exclusively on www.zephansandco.com or at Zephans & Co’s physical store in Lekki. Check out the full collection below:

Credits

Sponsored Content