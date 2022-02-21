All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At #TFAA16 | See Winners List

Every year, Africans head down to Lagos, Nigeria’s fashion capital, to celebrate young Africans that have catalysed growth and inspired change through their inspirational and revolutionary bodies of work across several industries at The Future Awards Africa. This year’s event was hosted by Nollywood actress and show host Nancy Isime, and it was attended by a slew of elegantly and glamorously dressed celebrities.

Themed Celebrating Challengers and Builders, the 2022 edition also celebrated champions of growth and change who are beyond its benchmark ages of 18-31 under the ‘Service to Young People’ category. All nominees in this category were awarded, including; Femi Falana, Tony Elumelu, Aisha Yesufu, Dr Akintoye Akindele, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Atedo Peterside and Olowogboyega A. Olayemi.

The 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa, which took place on Sunday, February 20, at the Balmoral Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, saw Temilade “Tems” Openiyi, Bimbo Ademoye, Tunde Onakoya of Chess2slums, and a host of others win awards in their respective categories.

With a couple of feathers, thigh-high slits, and a whole lot of tuxedos, the biggest names in African entertainment, fashion, and the music industry such as Shaffy Bello, Segun Arinze, Ini Edo, Kadaria Ahmed, Funke Akindele Bello, Julius Agu, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, gathered together for yet another celebration.

These are all the fab looks from the 2022 #TFAA16 red carpet.

The Ladies

Juliet Ibrahim

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Diane Russet

Funke Akindele Bello

Tacha Akide

Toke Makinwa

Meg Otanwa

Lailai Johnson-Salami

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori ‘Kie Kie’

Liquorose

The Men

Oluwaseun Olopade

Larry Hector

Josh Alfred ‘Josh2Funny’

Flagboi & Mr Macaroni

More photos below:

See the full list of winners below:

Prize for Content Creation

Tayo Aina (29) – WINNER

Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma (30)

Onyekelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere (27)

Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam (22)

Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu (26)

Tobi ‘Street Church’ Oreoluwa (31)

Prize for Advocacy & Activism

Wilson Atumeyi (29) – WINNER

Solomon Ayodele (29)

Rinu Oduala (23)

Fatima Tafoki (24)

Naima Idris Usman (27)

Shedrack Danladi (29)

Prize for Community Action

Tunde Onakoya (27) – WINNER

Vera David-Emesiobum (31)

Blessing Ingyape (31)

Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)

Aliyu Sadiq (24)

Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)

Prize for Music

Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26) – WINNER

Joseph ‘Joeboy’ Akinwale (24)

Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Adefolahan (26)

Oyinkansola ‘Ayra Starr’ Aderibigbe (19)

Chukwuka ‘Ckay’ Ekweani (26)

Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia (24)

Daniel ‘Buju’ Benson (24)

Prize for Professional Service

Khalil Nur Khalil (28) – WINNER

Adeyemi Adetunji (29)

Daphne Akatugba (31)

David Oyawoye (24)

Abiodun Animashaun (30)

Blossom Egbude (24)

Prize for Acting

Bimbo Ademoye (30) – WINNER

Teniola Aladese (28)

Maryam Yahhaya (24)

Nengi Adoki (31)

Temi Ami-Williams (24)

Emeka Nwagbaraocha (24)

Abayomi Alvin (27)

Prize for Journalism

S.I Ohumu (26) – WINNER

Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari (30)

Laila Johnson-Salami (25)

Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)

Chisom Peter Job (19)

Agbaje Ayomide (22)

Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (32)

Prize for Lawyers

Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi (25) – WINNER

Mobolaji Oriola (27)

Damilola Wright (29)

Iredumare Opeyemi (32)

Oluwaseun Ayansola (27)

Kelechi Ibe (27)

Prize for Film

Kayode Kasum (30) – WINNER

Akay Mason (28)

Dada ‘Oluwadabest’ Temitope (29)

Victor Edem (25)

Nora Awolowo (22)

Abdul Tijani ‘Abdul TJ” Ahmed (27)

Prize for Entrepreneurship

Jerry Mallo (27) – WINNER

Omoye Abulimen (28)

Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)

Lade Lois Olaiya (27)

Jumoke Dada (27)

Ore Runsewe (31)

Joel Ogunsola (28)

Prize for Technology

Kennedy Ekezie (24) – WINNER

Abubakar Nur Khalil (22)

Dare Adekoya (22)

Yanmo Omoregbe (28)

Timi Ajiboye (28)

Hanu Fejiro (26)

Eluan Ben (24)

Prize for Art and Literature

Chigozie Obi (24) – WINNER

Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi (27)

Niyi Okeowo (27)

Renike Olusanya (27)

Eloghosa Osunde (29)

T.J Benson (30)

Arinze Ifeakandu (27)

Prize for Health and Wellness

Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30) – WINNER

Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr’ Egemba (31)

Dr. Chioma ‘Dr Zobo’ Nwakanma (29)

Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike (29)

Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)

Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaka (26)

Odunola Olabintan (25)

Prize for Young Person of the Year

Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria) (28) – WINNER

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) (29)

Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) (32)

Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) (27)

Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) (29)

Prize for Fashion

Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30) – WINNER

King Davids (28)

Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)

Seun Olopade (28)

Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)

Mariam Afolabi (28)

Davou Pwajok (24)

Prize for Academic Achievement

Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)

Ikanna Okim (23)

Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)

Goodness Adesewa (24)

Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)

Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)

Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)

Joy Adesina (24)

Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)

Prize for Service to Young People

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Femi Falana

Tony Elumelu

Aisha Yesufu

Dr. Akintoye Akindele

Atedo Peterside

Olowogboyega A. Olayemi