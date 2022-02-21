Events
All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At #TFAA16 | See Winners List
Every year, Africans head down to Lagos, Nigeria’s fashion capital, to celebrate young Africans that have catalysed growth and inspired change through their inspirational and revolutionary bodies of work across several industries at The Future Awards Africa. This year’s event was hosted by Nollywood actress and show host Nancy Isime, and it was attended by a slew of elegantly and glamorously dressed celebrities.
Themed Celebrating Challengers and Builders, the 2022 edition also celebrated champions of growth and change who are beyond its benchmark ages of 18-31 under the ‘Service to Young People’ category. All nominees in this category were awarded, including; Femi Falana, Tony Elumelu, Aisha Yesufu, Dr Akintoye Akindele, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Atedo Peterside and Olowogboyega A. Olayemi.
The 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa, which took place on Sunday, February 20, at the Balmoral Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, saw Temilade “Tems” Openiyi, Bimbo Ademoye, Tunde Onakoya of Chess2slums, and a host of others win awards in their respective categories.
With a couple of feathers, thigh-high slits, and a whole lot of tuxedos, the biggest names in African entertainment, fashion, and the music industry such as Shaffy Bello, Segun Arinze, Ini Edo, Kadaria Ahmed, Funke Akindele Bello, Julius Agu, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, gathered together for yet another celebration.
These are all the fab looks from the 2022 #TFAA16 red carpet.
The Ladies
Juliet Ibrahim
Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi
Diane Russet
Funke Akindele Bello
Tacha Akide
Toke Makinwa
Meg Otanwa
Lailai Johnson-Salami
Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori ‘Kie Kie’
Liquorose
The Men
Oluwaseun Olopade
Larry Hector
Josh Alfred ‘Josh2Funny’
Flagboi & Mr Macaroni
More photos below:
See the full list of winners below:
Prize for Content Creation
Tayo Aina (29) – WINNER
Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma (30)
Onyekelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere (27)
Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam (22)
Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu (26)
Tobi ‘Street Church’ Oreoluwa (31)
Prize for Advocacy & Activism
Wilson Atumeyi (29) – WINNER
Solomon Ayodele (29)
Rinu Oduala (23)
Fatima Tafoki (24)
Naima Idris Usman (27)
Shedrack Danladi (29)
Prize for Community Action
Tunde Onakoya (27) – WINNER
Vera David-Emesiobum (31)
Blessing Ingyape (31)
Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)
Aliyu Sadiq (24)
Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)
Prize for Music
Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26) – WINNER
Joseph ‘Joeboy’ Akinwale (24)
Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Adefolahan (26)
Oyinkansola ‘Ayra Starr’ Aderibigbe (19)
Chukwuka ‘Ckay’ Ekweani (26)
Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia (24)
Daniel ‘Buju’ Benson (24)
Prize for Professional Service
Khalil Nur Khalil (28) – WINNER
Adeyemi Adetunji (29)
Daphne Akatugba (31)
David Oyawoye (24)
Abiodun Animashaun (30)
Blossom Egbude (24)
Prize for Acting
Bimbo Ademoye (30) – WINNER
Teniola Aladese (28)
Maryam Yahhaya (24)
Nengi Adoki (31)
Temi Ami-Williams (24)
Emeka Nwagbaraocha (24)
Abayomi Alvin (27)
Prize for Journalism
S.I Ohumu (26) – WINNER
Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari (30)
Laila Johnson-Salami (25)
Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)
Chisom Peter Job (19)
Agbaje Ayomide (22)
Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (32)
Prize for Lawyers
Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi (25) – WINNER
Mobolaji Oriola (27)
Damilola Wright (29)
Iredumare Opeyemi (32)
Oluwaseun Ayansola (27)
Kelechi Ibe (27)
Prize for Film
Kayode Kasum (30) – WINNER
Akay Mason (28)
Dada ‘Oluwadabest’ Temitope (29)
Victor Edem (25)
Nora Awolowo (22)
Abdul Tijani ‘Abdul TJ” Ahmed (27)
Prize for Entrepreneurship
Jerry Mallo (27) – WINNER
Omoye Abulimen (28)
Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)
Lade Lois Olaiya (27)
Jumoke Dada (27)
Ore Runsewe (31)
Joel Ogunsola (28)
Prize for Technology
Kennedy Ekezie (24) – WINNER
Abubakar Nur Khalil (22)
Dare Adekoya (22)
Yanmo Omoregbe (28)
Timi Ajiboye (28)
Hanu Fejiro (26)
Eluan Ben (24)
Prize for Art and Literature
Chigozie Obi (24) – WINNER
Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi (27)
Niyi Okeowo (27)
Renike Olusanya (27)
Eloghosa Osunde (29)
T.J Benson (30)
Arinze Ifeakandu (27)
Prize for Health and Wellness
Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30) – WINNER
Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr’ Egemba (31)
Dr. Chioma ‘Dr Zobo’ Nwakanma (29)
Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike (29)
Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)
Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaka (26)
Odunola Olabintan (25)
Prize for Young Person of the Year
Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria) (28) – WINNER
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) (29)
Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) (32)
Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) (27)
Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) (29)
Prize for Fashion
Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30) – WINNER
King Davids (28)
Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)
Seun Olopade (28)
Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)
Mariam Afolabi (28)
Davou Pwajok (24)
Prize for Academic Achievement
Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)
Ikanna Okim (23)
Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)
Goodness Adesewa (24)
Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)
Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)
Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)
Joy Adesina (24)
Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)
Prize for Service to Young People
Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi
Femi Falana
Tony Elumelu
Aisha Yesufu
Dr. Akintoye Akindele
Atedo Peterside
Olowogboyega A. Olayemi