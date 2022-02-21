Connect with us

Events Scoop Style

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At #TFAA16 | See Winners List

Events

Moments from Dolidol International Group's Visit to Mouka; Its Newest Acquisition

Events

Folashade Balogun Showcases AfroContinental Inspired Clothing as her Brand House of Sota Celebrates Black History and Lifestyle

Events

Cîroc teamed up with Uncle Waffles for the Ultimate Love and Amapiano Party

Events

Hypo Toilet Cleaner storms Ikeja City Mall with a Flash Mob and a Special Performance by Johnny Drille on Valentines Day

Events

New Dimensions to Fashion: Get the Scoop on the Nook International Fashion Show held in Portharcourt

Events

Moët & Chandon partnered with Restaurants across Nigeria to give Lovers a Special Valentine Celebration

Events

Alexis Galleries is excited to announce the 8th Edition of FATE Art Exhibition refreshed by Lipton Ice Tea | February 19th

Events Scoop

Banky W and Adesua's Show-Stopping #TheBAADExperience Had It All!

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At #TFAA16 | See Winners List

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Every year, Africans head down to Lagos, Nigeria’s fashion capital, to celebrate young Africans that have catalysed growth and inspired change through their inspirational and revolutionary bodies of work across several industries at The Future Awards Africa. This year’s event was hosted by Nollywood actress and show host Nancy Isime, and it was attended by a slew of elegantly and glamorously dressed celebrities.

Themed Celebrating Challengers and Builders, the 2022 edition also celebrated champions of growth and change who are beyond its benchmark ages of 18-31 under the ‘Service to Young People’ category. All nominees in this category were awarded, including; Femi Falana, Tony Elumelu, Aisha Yesufu, Dr Akintoye Akindele, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Atedo Peterside and Olowogboyega A. Olayemi.

The 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa, which took place on Sunday, February 20, at the Balmoral Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, saw TemiladeTemsOpeniyi, Bimbo Ademoye, Tunde Onakoya of Chess2slums, and a host of others win awards in their respective categories.

With a couple of feathers, thigh-high slits, and a whole lot of tuxedos, the biggest names in African entertainment, fashion, and the music industry such as Shaffy Bello, Segun Arinze, Ini Edo, Kadaria Ahmed, Funke Akindele Bello, Julius Agu, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, gathered together for yet another celebration.

These are all the fab looks from the 2022 #TFAA16 red carpet.

The Ladies

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Diane Russet 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

Funke Akindele Bello

Tacha Akide

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Meg Otanwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meg Otanwa (@megotanwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meg Otanwa (@megotanwa)

Lailai Johnson-Salami

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori ‘Kie Kie’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Liquorose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liquorose 🦁 (@liquolions)

 

 

The Men

Oluwaseun Olopade

Larry Hector

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Hector (@larryhector_)

Josh Alfred ‘Josh2Funny’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Alfred (@josh2funny)

Flagboi & Mr Macaroni

More photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Future Project (@tfaafrica)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Future Project (@tfaafrica)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Future Project (@tfaafrica)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija)

See the full list of winners below:

Prize for Content Creation

Tayo Aina (29) – WINNER
Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma (30)
Onyekelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere (27)
Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam (22)
Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu (26)
Tobi ‘Street Church’ Oreoluwa (31)

Prize for Advocacy & Activism

Wilson Atumeyi (29) – WINNER
Solomon Ayodele (29)
Rinu Oduala (23)
Fatima Tafoki (24)
Naima Idris Usman (27)
Shedrack Danladi (29)

Prize for Community Action

Tunde Onakoya (27) – WINNER
Vera David-Emesiobum (31)
Blessing Ingyape (31)
Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)
Aliyu Sadiq (24)
Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)

Prize for Music

Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26) – WINNER
Joseph ‘Joeboy’ Akinwale (24)
Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Adefolahan (26)
Oyinkansola ‘Ayra Starr’ Aderibigbe (19)
Chukwuka ‘Ckay’ Ekweani (26)
Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia (24)
Daniel ‘Buju’ Benson (24)

Prize for Professional Service

Khalil Nur Khalil (28) – WINNER
Adeyemi Adetunji (29)
Daphne Akatugba (31)
David Oyawoye (24)
Abiodun Animashaun (30)
Blossom Egbude (24)

Prize for Acting

Bimbo Ademoye (30) – WINNER
Teniola Aladese (28)
Maryam Yahhaya (24)
Nengi Adoki (31)
Temi Ami-Williams (24)
Emeka Nwagbaraocha (24)
Abayomi Alvin (27)

Prize for Journalism

S.I Ohumu (26) – WINNER
Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari (30)
Laila Johnson-Salami (25)
Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)
Chisom Peter Job (19)
Agbaje Ayomide (22)
Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (32)

Prize for Lawyers

Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi (25) – WINNER
Mobolaji Oriola (27)
Damilola Wright (29)
Iredumare Opeyemi (32)
Oluwaseun Ayansola (27)
Kelechi Ibe (27)

Prize for Film

Kayode Kasum (30) – WINNER
Akay Mason (28)
Dada ‘Oluwadabest’ Temitope (29)
Victor Edem (25)
Nora Awolowo (22)
Abdul Tijani ‘Abdul TJ” Ahmed (27)

Prize for Entrepreneurship

Jerry Mallo (27) – WINNER
Omoye Abulimen (28)
Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)
Lade Lois Olaiya (27)
Jumoke Dada (27)
Ore Runsewe (31)
Joel Ogunsola (28)

Prize for Technology

Kennedy Ekezie (24) – WINNER
Abubakar Nur Khalil (22)
Dare Adekoya (22)
Yanmo Omoregbe (28)
Timi Ajiboye (28)
Hanu Fejiro (26)
Eluan Ben (24)

Prize for Art and Literature

Chigozie Obi (24) – WINNER
Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi (27)
Niyi Okeowo (27)
Renike Olusanya (27)
Eloghosa Osunde (29)
T.J Benson (30)
Arinze Ifeakandu (27)

Prize for Health and Wellness

Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30) – WINNER
Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr’ Egemba (31)
Dr. Chioma ‘Dr Zobo’ Nwakanma (29)
Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike (29)
Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)
Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaka (26)
Odunola Olabintan (25)

Prize for Young Person of the Year

Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria) (28) – WINNER
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) (29)
Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) (32)
Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) (27)
Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) (29)

Prize for Fashion

Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30) – WINNER
King Davids (28)
Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)
Seun Olopade (28)
Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)
Mariam Afolabi (28)
Davou Pwajok (24)

Prize for Academic Achievement

Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)
Ikanna Okim (23)
Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)
Goodness Adesewa (24)
Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)
Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)
Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)
Joy Adesina (24)
Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)

Prize for Service to Young People

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi
Femi Falana
Tony Elumelu
Aisha Yesufu
Dr. Akintoye Akindele
Atedo Peterside
Olowogboyega A. Olayemi

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Types of People You Must Have Seen On Valentine’s Day  

Tari Taylaur: The Role Nigeria’s Elite Should Play in Politics

Love and Dating in Dubai | by Mayowa Adegoke

BN Hot Topic: How Much is Too Much For A Meal?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition
css.php