Folashade Balogun Showcases AfroContinental Inspired Clothing as her Brand House of Sota Celebrates Black History and Lifestyle

Cîroc teamed up with Uncle Waffles for the Ultimate Love and Amapiano Party

Hypo Toilet Cleaner storms Ikeja City Mall with a Flash Mob and a Special Performance by Johnny Drille on Valentines Day

New Dimensions to Fashion: Get the Scoop on the Nook International Fashion Show held in Portharcourt

Moët & Chandon partnered with Restaurants across Nigeria to give Lovers a Special Valentine Celebration

Alexis Galleries is excited to announce the 8th Edition of FATE Art Exhibition refreshed by Lipton Ice Tea | February 19th

Banky W and Adesua's Show-Stopping #TheBAADExperience Had It All!

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

South Africa Embrace (SAE) Foundation is set to hold the 'Women Lead Forum' in Tanzania | March 28th-29th

Inside Dakore Egbuson-Akande's Launch Party for Her Debut Skincare Brand "DakoreBeauty"

Published

21 hours ago

 on

It was an exquisite intimate affair as Folashade Balogun– The Founder and Creative Director of House of Sota celebrated Black History with the launch of her latest collection- Sota Diverse at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday, February 13th, 2020.

Hosted by the delectable Zainab Balogun rocking a House of Sota piece, the event had in attendance dignitaries and notable Nigerians including Nigeria’s Minister for Mines and Steel Development- Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, Christine Ibori, HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Lisa Masillon, Kendra Miller and other stylish guests.

Dr Uchechukwu Ogah

It kicked off with a welcome address, followed by a documentary showing the brand’s story in between the spectacular runway shows, an electrifying dance performance, a vivacious DJ, and all-around vibes. There were cocktails, shopping and the high point of the night was when Folashade Balogun gave an emotional vote of thanks to her family and friends for their constant support over the years. She also presented an award to Christine Ibori for her loyalty to the brand over the years.

House of SOTA is an international fashion brand that incorporates African Fabrics with contemporary Fashion. The company was launched in 2016 with the aim to promote African clothing globally. The pieces are enticed by the richness in color combined with the texture of such artifacts in their raw form and adding a contemporary twist thereby making it fresh and modern for clients both home and abroad.

Black History Month is an opportunity to understand Black histories, going beyond stories of racism and slavery to spotlight Black achievement. It is a month-long observance in the US and Canada is a chance to celebrate Black achievement and provide a fresh reminder to take stock of where systemic racism persists and give visibility to the people and organizations creating change. Operating out of Lagos and Florida, the brand caters to males and females across borders whose style is sensual, trendy, urban, stylish, versatile, and unafraid of clothing designed with a statement.

The new collections celebrate the uniqueness of the African culture hence the opulent burst of colors and prints to look out for. Sota Diverse consists of Madiba named after the great Nelson Mandela and Imani meaning Faith or belief.  Since 2016, the brand has focused on offering a full spectrum of design-led solutions that allows them to build strong, lasting relationships with customers.

Folashade Balogun is quoted saying;

“Sota Diverse is a spring/summer collection for 2022, here we are redefining who a Sota Woman, Man, Boy and Girl really is. For this collection, we are inspired by the beauty of our African culture, with keen detailing from our artifacts especially from the ancient Ekiti and Benin Kingdoms.”

House of Sota is located at 31c Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja. It also has Brick & Mortar stores in Owerri & Port-Harcourt as well as visibility in other African countries via several retailers.

A cross-section of guests

Another cross-section of guests

