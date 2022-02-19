Connect with us

Cîroc teamed up with Uncle Waffles for the Ultimate Love and Amapiano Party

Hypo Toilet Cleaner storms Ikeja City Mall with a Flash Mob and a Special Performance by Johnny Drille on Valentines Day

New Dimensions to Fashion: Get the Scoop on the Nook International Fashion Show held in Portharcourt

Moët & Chandon partnered with Restaurants across Nigeria to give Lovers a Special Valentine Celebration

Alexis Galleries is excited to announce the 8th Edition of FATE Art Exhibition refreshed by Lipton Ice Tea | February 19th

Banky W and Adesua's Show-Stopping #TheBAADExperience Had It All!

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

South Africa Embrace (SAE) Foundation is set to hold the 'Women Lead Forum' in Tanzania | March 28th-29th

Inside Dakore Egbuson-Akande's Launch Party for Her Debut Skincare Brand "DakoreBeauty"

Be A Part of the "World Cancer Day Awareness Walk" Organised by the Foundation for Cancer Care  

On February 11th and 12th, 2022, ultra-premium vodka, Cîroc collaborated with South African DJ sensation Uncle Waffles, alongside DJ Voodoo to celebrate the season of love with good music, curating remarkable memories in Lagos and Abuja.

With the thumping bass of chart-topping rhythmic amapiano sounds and the compelling performance by Uncle Waffles, Cîroc continues to set the pace for high energy nightlife experiences. Both nights were punctuated by the flavorful Red Berry variant and its many exotic cocktails.

To keep up with Cîroc ultra-premium party experiences, follow @cirocngr on Twitter and Facebook
18+. Enjoy Cîroc responsibly.

See pictures from the Cîroc party with Uncle Waffles and DJ Voodoo:

