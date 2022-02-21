Moments from Dolidol International Group’s Visit to Mouka; Its Newest Acquisition

The team of Dolidol International Group on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, visited its newest member, Mouka at its corporate office in Lagos for talks with the top management of the market leader in the brand of mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products, who recently announced its change of ownership to Dolidol, a market leader in Francophone Africa based out of Morocco.

At the visit, the Managing Director of Mouka, Femi Fapohunda, said that this transaction sets the scene for bigger and greater things for the Mouka brand with this affiliation with a regional market leader, Dolidol.

According to Fapohunda,

“From an operational point of view, we look forward to improved productivity and product quality that meet consumer needs and exceed their expectations.”

During the facility tour, Fapohunda said consumers and trade partners should look forward to new and ground-breaking innovations due to the technological expertise Dolidol brings onboard.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dolidol, Mohamed Lazaar, had this to say.

“I believe the acquisition of Mouka will allow Dolidol to strengthen its presence in the continent and complement Mouka’s growth in the region with an addressable market of around 200 million Nigerians.”

Dimeji Osingunwa, Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer and lead strategist behind Mouka’s unrivalled distribution of approximately 2,000 branded outlets nationwide shared his views on this transaction.

“I believe this strategic ownership will create additional investments in the expansion of the Mouka footprint within Nigeria and beyond our borders. I look forward to the synergy between the Mouka and Dolidol in deploying a world-class route to market strategy”. Dimeji said.

Ifeoma Okoruen, the Head of Human Resources of Mouka, during the facility tou,r commented on the keen interest in the growth and development of the Mouka staff by the Dolidol team.

