Mouka Rewards Consumers with exciting Premium Gifts in its Easter and Eid Campaigns

BellaNaija collaborates with USAID and RISE Project to Support Women With Dignity Kits in Adamawa

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

The Special Youth Leadership Foundation had its official launch & aims at developing Africa's Future leaders in under-served Communities

2Baba, Tunde Onakoya, Mr Macaroni & Iyabo Ojo Spotted at the 9th Edition of NECLive | See Photos

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein advocates for Prevention as a Critical & Cost-Effective Way to combat Malaria

Unveiling the Slum Art Foundation's P.E.T Bottle-built School for Children in the Ijora Badia Slum

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Met Gala

Here is how the Premiere of Peju Ibekwe’s CHATROOM Movie Went | See Photos

Ghana, Are you Ready for BNXN Live in Accra? | Sunday, May 1st

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mouka, one of Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, rolled out an impressive Eid and Easter campaign that left consumers yearning for more.

The highlight was the 2-day Mouka Easter Fiesta at the Ikeja City Mall, where mega-stars Timi Dakolo and Chike and soul singer Aramide serenaded the crowd as they experienced Mouka’s products which were on display.

The electrifying performances kept the shopping arena filled with music lovers and fun-seekers who were also educated about the importance of quality sleep on the right Mouka in line with its current campaign, “Get The Mouka For You”.

In the spirit of Easter, Mouka also rewarded consumers with free premium gifts with every purchase of select mattress brands. This was in addition to the activation centres in select malls across the nation, where consumers enjoyed free consultation by members of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy amidst fun and games for adults and children alike.

The brand also seized the opportunity to introduce its newest products, Mouka Bio Pillow and Mouka Wellbeing Topper.

According to the company’s Brand Manager, Yemisi Obadina,

“Mouka Bio Pillow contains groundbreaking Biocrystal technology to help reduce fatigue for faster relaxation, reduce viral and bacterial activities for healthy sleep, and improve sleep quality with proper support for head, neck and spine.”

The company’s Senior Brand Manager, Akeem Audu, also shared some insight about the new Wellbeing Topper. Akeem said,

“The Mouka Wellbeing Topper is a plush layer made with memory foam designed to mould your body delicately. It conforms to your body’s natural curves while providing pressure relief. It also protects the mattress underneath, elongating its lifespan. I strongly recommend this product for homes and hotels that require dual comfort ratings.”

Mouka also rolled out an integrated Ramadan campaign to celebrate its Muslim consumers. The brand partnered with the northern chapter of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy to educate Muslim faithfuls on the importance of quality sleep to carry out their religious obligations during Ramadan. Dr Usman Abba Ahmed,  (PT), PhD, MNSP, National Secretary of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, was at the forefront of the educational print campaign, which included “Tips to maintain physical and mental wellbeing during Ramadan”, “Preventing sleep problems during Ramadan”, amongst other topics.

Mouka’s latest brand ambassador and Kannywood idol, Ali Nuhu, also learnt his voice to the cause with a TV and digital Ramadan campaign. Similar content was also deployed on radio and digital for an even wider audience reach.

To reward consumers during this season, Mouka also gave away thousands of free praying mats with purchases of select Mouka mattresses and other premium gifts in celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Mouka’s Eid and Easter campaigns left a memorable impression on consumers nationwide, even as they eagerly await more consumer-centric initiatives.

Watch Video Below:



