The Segilola Gold Project celebrated IWD 2022 by Challenging Girls to Pursue Careers in STEM

Segilola Resources Operating (SROL) celebrated International Women’s Day 2022 by challenging Nigerian girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) at a career-talk event for secondary school girls in all the three host communities of the Segilola Gold Project.

It was a very engaging event as speakers spoke about the gender gap in STEM fields in the country and then encouraged secondary school girls to consider STEM fields as an option when making their academic and career decisions.

It was very encouraging to see young girls being pushed to break the bias in whatever way they can and debunk most of the stereotypes held against women.

“Break the bias and walk in the footsteps of Nigerian women who have distinguished themselves in their fields, broken biases, endured and surmounted several challenges to pave the way for the younger generations” was the message passed down by the Chairperson of the Atakumosa East Local Government Area, Princess Folusho Adekoya.

The young girls were very excited to have a professor of computer science and engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Abimbola Iyanda, narrate her experience and then encouraged the girls to be inquisitive, put no limits on what they can become, and make informed decisions regarding studying in the STEM field.

There was also a discussion on issues affecting girls’ involvement in STEM. The panelists; which consists of female employees of the SROL management team urged the participants to see beyond the challenges and build themselves with the right attitude and skills to succeed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

SROL is a company, domiciled in Nigeria, that operates the Segilola Gold Project, located in Osun State Nigeria. SROL is a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd.(Thor), a West African focused gold exploration and development company listed on both the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: THX) and AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: THX).

