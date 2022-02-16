Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 112

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨nonnimoyo (@nonnimoyo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuki Akinosho (@yukiakinosho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VERONICA EBIE (@veronicaodeka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellie Delphine (@slipintostyle)

