Inside Dakore Egbuson-Akande’s Launch Party for Her Debut Skincare Brand “DakoreBeauty”

Published

21 hours ago

 on

Multi-award-winning veteran actor, brand ambassador, humanitarian and host Dakore Egbuson-Akande hosted the Dakore Beauty Experience over the weekend.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

It was an evening of celebrating holistic beauty with an official presentation of her recently launched aromatherapeutic skincare brand DakoreBeauty. The exquisitely curated event took place at the newly opened luxury department store RJ4 Lagos, attended by family, friends, colleagues in the entertainment industry and professionals in the beauty and lifestyle scene who showed up stylish and glamorous.

The wholesome experience centred on wellness and self-care, featuring spoken word performances, dance and magic.

Expressing the inspiration behind the brand, the brand’s founder, Mrs Dakore Egbuson-Akande, describes the products as “where beauty meets wellness”. For the event, Dakore donned a chic maxi dress from department store RJ4, with makeup by Joyce Jacob Beauty complemented by a gorgeous updo by Vavavoom Styles.

DakoreBeauty launched with four items in its product line:

1. Cake Butta: Whipped Shea butter infused with Sweet Orange and Jasmine Oil.
2. Revive Plug: Sugar-based body polish/scrub infused with Vanilla essence and Turmeric
3. Sweet Suds: African black soap body wash gel infused with Aloe Vera
4. Luminous Silk: Rosebuds infused body glow oil.

Here are our favourite moments from the event.

Denola Grey

Timini Egbuson

Chinyere Adogu and Ezinne Alfa

Shaffy Bello

Mimi Onalaja

Lola Ogunnaike & Ozinna Anumudu

Kemi Lewis

Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Denola Grey

Ireti Doyle

Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Olumide Akande and children

Idia Aisien

Tare and Tejiri Arigbodi

Omawumi Ogbe

Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Olumide Akande, Charles O’Tudor

Charles O’Tudor

Ifeyinwa and Mohin Ighodalo

Credit

Brand: @dakorebeauty__

Send an email: [email protected]

