Inside Dakore Egbuson-Akande’s Launch Party for Her Debut Skincare Brand “DakoreBeauty”

Multi-award-winning veteran actor, brand ambassador, humanitarian and host Dakore Egbuson-Akande hosted the Dakore Beauty Experience over the weekend.

It was an evening of celebrating holistic beauty with an official presentation of her recently launched aromatherapeutic skincare brand DakoreBeauty. The exquisitely curated event took place at the newly opened luxury department store RJ4 Lagos, attended by family, friends, colleagues in the entertainment industry and professionals in the beauty and lifestyle scene who showed up stylish and glamorous.

The wholesome experience centred on wellness and self-care, featuring spoken word performances, dance and magic.

Expressing the inspiration behind the brand, the brand’s founder, Mrs Dakore Egbuson-Akande, describes the products as “where beauty meets wellness”. For the event, Dakore donned a chic maxi dress from department store RJ4, with makeup by Joyce Jacob Beauty complemented by a gorgeous updo by Vavavoom Styles.

DakoreBeauty launched with four items in its product line:

1. Cake Butta: Whipped Shea butter infused with Sweet Orange and Jasmine Oil.

2. Revive Plug: Sugar-based body polish/scrub infused with Vanilla essence and Turmeric

3. Sweet Suds: African black soap body wash gel infused with Aloe Vera

4. Luminous Silk: Rosebuds infused body glow oil.

Here are our favourite moments from the event.

