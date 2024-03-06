Moyo & Michael  Met Through a Mutual Friend and Fell In Love!

People who set their friends up for love will always have a special place in our hearts. Moyo and Michael are on a forever journey and a mutual friend made it happen. 😍

Their fairytale began about half a decade ago when a mutual friend introduced them and spoke about how perfect they would be for each other. Well, he was right because they clicked and here they are years later, on a beautiful journey of bliss! We get to see their stunning pre-wedding photos today and we love every bit of it! From their vintage looks to their charming chemistry, Moyo and Michael will get you swooning.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Moyo:

So sometime about half a decade ago; Sogo’s cousin Anu (My Friend ) was having this house party that Michael could not attend. For context, Sogo happens to be Michael’s Best Man and they go way back since childhood at church. Sogo was in a relationship and wanted Michael to have a girlfriend to go on double dates with. So in typical Sogo fashion, he took it upon himself to advertise his friend to anyone he saw when he went out. He finds this pretty chocolate damsel sitting at the party and he starts to do more than what John the Baptist did for Jesus. I became a little curious after I saw his profile on Facebook and wanted to meet the man Sogo was talking so much about but couldn’t make it down to the party. I just thought that it wouldn’t hurt to give it a try, so I gave Sogo my phone number to have Michael call me up.

Immediately we began talking and Michael gassed me up about how Sogo couldn’t stop evangelizing about me. Fast-forward to February 3rd, 2018, we went on our first date. This also happens to be a memorial date and the same date we got married. My top moments from our relationship are how kind and intentional Michael is about everything and how he cares so much for what he loves. The peak has to be how homely, lively and how much of a family guy Michael is. We played this love game for 4 years till February 13, 2022, when he proposed and I was more than happy he chose my birthday weekend. That was how the road to (MOMI2024 “The Wedding Project”) kicked off. Finally, we started the journey of about a year ago and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of this journey.

Credits

Bride: @remyfolky

Groom: @mketiku

Planner: @kikksevents

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Videography: @theweddingtv

Makeup: @aniyastouch

Car rental: @rexfordcarrentals