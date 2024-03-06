Connect with us

Weddings

Moyo & Michael  Met Through a Mutual Friend and Fell In Love!

Weddings

From Meeting in Church To Saying 'I Do' on the Altar! This is How Tunmise & Adeoluwa Came To Be

Weddings

Love is in The Air For Zina and Franklyn! Take in The Beauty of Their White Wedding

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

The #ForeverBliss Finale! See Beautiful Highlights from Marie & Moses Bliss' White Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Moses Bliss Made Such a Suave Groom! Check Out His #ForeverBliss Trad Look

Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s the #ForeverBliss! Here’s Your First Look at Marie at Her Traditional Wedding in Ghana

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

"I Said Yes to My Forever Love..." Queen Mercy Atang is Engaged!

Weddings

An Instant Connection! Binta and Wale Found Love At a Barbecue Party

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Legally Mr & Mrs! Take in the Beauty of Marie & Moses Bliss’ Civil Wedding

Weddings

Tasmin and Olamide Found Love When They Were Not Searching! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Moyo & Michael  Met Through a Mutual Friend and Fell In Love!

Avatar photo

Published

15 seconds ago

 on

People who set their friends up for love will always have a special place in our hearts. Moyo and Michael are on a forever journey and a mutual friend made it happen. 😍

Their fairytale began about half a decade ago when a mutual friend introduced them and spoke about how perfect they would be for each other. Well, he was right because they clicked and here they are years later, on a beautiful journey of bliss! We get to see their stunning pre-wedding photos today and we love every bit of it! From their vintage looks to their charming chemistry, Moyo and Michael will get you swooning.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Moyo:

So sometime about half a decade ago; Sogo’s cousin Anu (My Friend ) was having this house party that Michael could not attend. For context, Sogo happens to be Michael’s Best Man and they go way back since childhood at church. Sogo was in a relationship and wanted Michael to have a girlfriend to go on double dates with. So in typical Sogo fashion, he took it upon himself to advertise his friend to anyone he saw when he went out. He finds this pretty chocolate damsel sitting at the party and he starts to do more than what John the Baptist did for Jesus. I became a little curious after I saw his profile on Facebook and wanted to meet the man Sogo was talking so much about but couldn’t make it down to the party. I just thought that it wouldn’t hurt to give it a try, so I gave Sogo my phone number to have Michael call me up.

   

Immediately we began talking and Michael gassed me up about how Sogo couldn’t stop evangelizing about me. Fast-forward to February 3rd, 2018, we went on our first date. This also happens to be a memorial date and the same date we got married. My top moments from our relationship are how kind and intentional Michael is about everything and how he cares so much for what he loves. The peak has to be how homely, lively and how much of a family guy Michael is. We played this love game for 4 years till February 13, 2022, when he proposed and I was more than happy he chose my birthday weekend. That was how the road to (MOMI2024 “The Wedding Project”) kicked off. Finally, we started the journey of about a year ago and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of this journey.

    

Credits

Bride@remyfolky
Groom@mketiku
Planner@kikksevents
Photography@thetomiwaajayi
Videography@theweddingtv
Makeup@aniyastouch
Car rental@rexfordcarrentals

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: The Best Ways to Develop Emotional Connectedness

BN Book Review: Loud Whisper by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

From Retrenchment to Becoming A Farmer: Wangari Kuria is Empowering Small-Scale Farmers in Kenya

Smart Emmanuel: The Secret Sauce to Winning Over Hard-to-Please Clients

Fisayo Fosudo Talks to Us About Technology in Africa & His Favourite Video Game in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php