Nigerian lifestyle vlogger, Kandy Musa shares a recipe for northern Nigerian pumpkin soup, also known as Miyan Taushe. This soup is mostly eaten with Tuwon Shinkafa. Kandy also said;

I am very proud of my heritage and I absolutely love our foods because they are mostly rich and healthy. I will, therefore, be showing a lot of recipes from the northern part of Nigeria because there isn’t much of it out there.

I hope you like it, feel free to make a request of any dish you want me to showcase.