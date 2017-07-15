BellaNaija

Twitter Threads: Nigerian Healthcare Professionals, Over-the-counter Drugs & Night Terrors

15.07.2017

On Friday, a Twitter user @survivor17 whose daughter was suffering from a sore throat narrated how a drug used prescribed by a pharmacist caused her daughter to suffer from night terrors.

However, another Twitter user @ona_opemi, who happens to be a doctor, came on to rebuff @survivor17’s claims, saying it is untrue that the drug causes night terrors, adding that it is unfair to blame Nigerian health practitioners.

Photo Credit: Twitter – @survivor17 @doc_onaopemi

  • Dude July 15, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Actually really educative. Not everything is spiritual, Some people will experience this and go to church and give testimony about how their child was attacked by witches and wizard, lol.

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Vee July 15, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      Yea,very educative. I was already thinking spiritual sef

      Love this! 2
