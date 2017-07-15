Twitter Threads: Nigerian Healthcare Professionals, Over-the-counter Drugs & Night Terrors

On Friday, a Twitter user @survivor17 whose daughter was suffering from a sore throat narrated how a drug used prescribed by a pharmacist caused her daughter to suffer from night terrors.

However, another Twitter user @ona_opemi, who happens to be a doctor, came on to rebuff @survivor17’s claims, saying it is untrue that the drug causes night terrors, adding that it is unfair to blame Nigerian health practitioners.

See the post below:

Photo Credit: Twitter – @survivor17 @doc_onaopemi