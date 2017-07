Political activist Japeth Omojuwa was a guest on Rubbin’ Minds over the weekend, and he spoke with host Ebuka Obi Uchendu about issues plaguing the country.

Omojuwa aired his views on Biafra and Nnamdi Kanu, restructuring, the President’s absence from the country, and the ways by which Nigerians can solve the problems the country is experiencing.

Watch the episode below: