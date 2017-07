Beauty vlogger SheLovesTheFinerThings is back with this quick and easy tutorial. She shows us how to get a beautifully made up face in just 10minutes. It can be really helpful for days when you’re in a hurry or for an everyday casual makeup routine for work or school.

It’s a simple and can be done at home, in the car or even at work because it involves only a few products.

Watch the full video



More make up tips on BN Beauty