BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie’s Chicken Suya Skewers Recipe

31.07.2017

In her new video, Sisi Yemmie shares her recipe for chicken suya skewers. If you love chicken suya, then you’ll definitely want to give this a try. It’s quite easy to make so have fun with it. Serve it to guests, eat it plain or with any side of your choice.

  • ec July 31, 2017 at 7:11 am

    a must try.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • AceOfSpades July 31, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Sisi Yemmie’s husband will explode one day because…too much food

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • M.E July 31, 2017 at 1:11 pm

      How rude and ignorant of you to say such. You do not know if the guy is trying to embrace better eating habits. You’re assuming he will explode in the future without considering the alternative that he may be making dietary and lifestyle changes on his own. Please do better.

      Love this! 15
  • beebee August 2, 2017 at 11:19 am

    @M.E you do better. I saw that comment by Aceofspades as a joke. infect he will explode one day now go cry.

    Love this! 9 Reply
