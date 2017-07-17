Stop Listening to sad songs! Towmeey Shares Tips on How to get over Heart Breaks | Watch

There’s no sugarcoating it, heart breaks suck! Life and relationship Vlogger Towmeey discuss tested and tried tips that help when dealing with break ups.

Getting over a break-up is no walk in the park, no matter how many Taylor Swift songs you’ve listened to, you’re never really prepared for the emotional repercussions of ending a relationship.

Moving on takes time but it’s not impossible. The most important thing you should know is that your relationship may have ended but that does not make you a failure.

If you really want to grow, heal and move forward after a bad breakup, here’s where to begin.

Watch the video below: