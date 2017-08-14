BN Cuisine: Bukie’s Kitchen Muse shares Delicious Mackerel Fish Sauce Recipe

Hello, there food lovers!
Today on BNCuisine we are sharing this delicious recipe by one of our favorite Yotubers, Bukie of Bukie’s Kitchen Muse.
In this new video, she shows us how to make mackerel fish sauce that can be served with yam, plantain, sweet potatoes, bread and even rice.
Watch
Bukky’s recipes are so easy to follow. Love you kids babe. I really do. I’m a subscriber to your Chanel in YouTube. I followed her Buka stew recipe and it was splendid. I will try this next