BellaNaija

Inspired!

BN Cuisine: Bukie’s Kitchen Muse shares Delicious Mackerel Fish Sauce Recipe

14.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

Hello, there food lovers!

Today on BNCuisine we are sharing this delicious recipe by one of our favorite Yotubers, Bukie of Bukie’s Kitchen Muse.

In this new video, she shows us how to make mackerel fish sauce that can be served with yam, plantain, sweet potatoes, bread and even rice.

Watch

See more recipes on BN Cuisine here

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: BN TV, Living

1 Comments on BN Cuisine: Bukie’s Kitchen Muse shares Delicious Mackerel Fish Sauce Recipe
  • Lilo August 15, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Bukky’s recipes are so easy to follow. Love you kids babe. I really do. I’m a subscriber to your Chanel in YouTube. I followed her Buka stew recipe and it was splendid. I will try this next

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija