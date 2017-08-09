BellaNaija

Inspired!

Malia Obama seen carted out of Lollapalooza | WATCH

09.08.2017 at By 3 Comments

19-year-old Malia Obama was seen hanging out with friends, rocking out to The Killers on Tuesday at Lollapalooza.

The oldest daughter of the Obamas is said to have first hung out backstage for a while before coming to the general area to dance.

She was recorded dancing with a friend, then writhing on the ground in a solo dance as The Killers performed.

Later though, Malia was seen being carted out of the venue, apparently out of it.

She seemed to be lolling in the video as officials pushed away onlookers.

See the videos below:

Comment  3

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: Scoop

3 Comments on Malia Obama seen carted out of Lollapalooza | WATCH
  • curious August 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I dunno. It doesn’t seem that bad. but then again, these are rather oyinboish antics and she should be conscious that cameras are forever going to follow her around. Who are the Killers by the way???

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Naija August 10, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    see this ugly mucheche. the younger girl is finer and calmer. whats wrong with her? fine she no fine

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • OA August 11, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Ahbeg, she should chill oh! Hmm! Na for somewhere e dey begin!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija