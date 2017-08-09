Malia Obama seen carted out of Lollapalooza | WATCH

19-year-old Malia Obama was seen hanging out with friends, rocking out to The Killers on Tuesday at Lollapalooza.

The oldest daughter of the Obamas is said to have first hung out backstage for a while before coming to the general area to dance.

She was recorded dancing with a friend, then writhing on the ground in a solo dance as The Killers performed.

Later though, Malia was seen being carted out of the venue, apparently out of it.

She seemed to be lolling in the video as officials pushed away onlookers.

See the videos below: