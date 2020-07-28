Ladipoe will be Performing at the Lollapalooza 2020 Music Festival

Chicago’s largest music festival announced on Monday, that it will host Lollapalooza 2020, a 4-night free virtual concert starting Thursday night. Initially, the 2020 event had been cancelled due to COVID-19, but it is set to go ahead virtually. The set will stream from July 30th to August 2nd and the best part is, it’s absolutely free.

Performances include but are not limited to alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop, and electronic music. Lollapalooza has also provided a platform for non-profit and political groups and various visual artists.

The event will feature 135 artists who will perform both old and new material, according to event organizers. While more than 150 performances will be available during the four-day broadcast, including Mavin record rapper Ladipoe. The music star shared on Twitter that he’ll be performing at the event, and repping Nigeria.

He tweeted:

I’m really excited to be performing at @lollapalooza this year. Repping 🇳🇬. The performance schedule is out Wednesday. @YouTube: https://lollapalooza.tbits.me/trk/tX3F #Lolla2020 The Revival is spreading! https://twitter.com/LadiPoe/status/1287826356341014535?s=20

The event also features A$AP Rocky, Chance The Rapper, H.E.R, Ellie Goulding, Common, Michelle Obama, Chuck D, Tyler The Creator amongst others.

Photo Credit: ladipoe