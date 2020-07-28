Osas Ighodaro, Jammal Ibrahim & Udoka Oyeka star in Kenim Obaigbena’s Upcoming Drama “A Second Husband”

Connect with us

Kenim Obaigbena has released the trailer for her upcoming movie production dubbed “A Second Husband“, starring Osas Ighodaro, Udoka Oyeka and Jammal Ibrahim.

The feature film follows the life of a caring husband who finds himself in a boggling situation when his affluent wife brings home a much younger man as her second husband. In supporting, roles are Diana Yekinni and Ade Laoye.

Directed by Kenim Obaigbena with cinematography credit by Jerry Ossai.

Watch the trailer below:

