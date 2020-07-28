Music
Life before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these 4 Tracks from Vee
Before entering the Big Brother Naija house, Vee already had a fast-growing singing career.
The Lagos based artist was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides. She also performed at the Palmwine Music Festival in 2019.
One thing that being a housemate in the Big Brother Naija house does is to push people into stardom.
To get you started, we’ve put together 4 songs Vee has released so far.
Check on it!
***
Vee Iye feat. Afro B
On & On
Feenin’