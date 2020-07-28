Life before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these 4 Tracks from Vee

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Before entering the Big Brother Naija house, Vee already had a fast-growing singing career.

The Lagos based artist was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides. She also performed at the Palmwine Music Festival in 2019.

One thing that being a housemate in the Big Brother Naija house does is to push people into stardom.

To get you started, we’ve put together 4 songs Vee has released so far.

Check on it!

***

Vee Iye feat. Afro B

 

On & On

 

Feenin’

 

Vee Iye & Sona – Know Now

