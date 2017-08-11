Nnewi city with most Naira-Billionaires per capita in Nigeria – Forbes

A Forbes Africa story by Eromo Egbejule has said that Nnewi in Anambra state houses the most number of Naira-billionaires in the country.

According to Forbes, Nnewi also produced the first billionaire in the country, Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, who founded the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1960.

His son, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, who led Biafra to the Nigerian Civil War, was also a billionaire from the city.

Nnewi, nicknamed the Japan of Africa, is home to several automobile spare-parts dealers, and houses the assembly plant of Nigerian car maker Innoson Motors.

The 9 most prominent Naira-billionaires from Nnewi are listed as:

Cletus Ibeto , who started out as an apprentice to an automobile spare-parts dealer. He ended the importation of lead acid car batteries in Nigeria in the late 80s, and founded Ibeto Group , a conglomerate dealing in hospitality, motor products, real estate, petrochemicals, agriculture and cement.

You can read the Forbes story HERE.