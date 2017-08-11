NVLoungeDanceContest: Show your best Dance Moves & Get on your Way to Winning N100,000 from NV Lounge, Owerri

Hey guys! We have got great news from NV Lounge Owerri. NV Lounge is sponsoring a dance competition…whoop whoop! Do you think you are a talented dancer, you’ve got great moves and can swerve on NV lounge’s dance floor? This competition is for you!
To enter;
- Like NVlounge Owerri’s social media pages- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter;
- Upload a not more than 3 minutes video on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram showing your best dance and club moves using the hashtag#NVloungedancecontest. Attach the social media handles of NVlounge Owerri to your video and TAG your video to those handles.
- The individual/group with a video having the highest likes, comments, shares and most creative and entertaining content wins a whopping 100,000 Naira, gets to be hosted at NVlounge Owerri and will be announced on our social media pages. DO NOT CHEAT!
- Get busy, shoot your video, and tell your friends to like, vote, comment and share!!!
Entries to the competition close Thursday, 5th September, 2017
