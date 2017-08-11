BellaNaija

#NVLoungeDanceContest: Show your best Dance Moves & Get on your Way to Winning N100,000 from NV Lounge, Owerri

NV Lounge DANCE COMPETITON

Hey guys! We have got great news from NV Lounge Owerri. NV Lounge is sponsoring a dance competition…whoop whoop! Do you think you are a talented dancer, you’ve got great moves and can swerve on NV lounge’s dance floor? This competition is for you!

To enter;

  • Like NVlounge Owerri’s social media pages- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter;
  • Upload a not more than 3 minutes video on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram showing your best dance and club moves using the hashtag#NVloungedancecontest. Attach the social media handles of NVlounge Owerri to your video and TAG your video to those handles.
  • The individual/group with a video having the highest likes, comments, shares and most creative and entertaining content wins a whopping 100,000 Naira, gets to be hosted at NVlounge Owerri and will be announced on our social media pages. DO NOT CHEAT!
  • Get busy, shoot your video, and tell your friends to like, vote, comment and share!!!

Entries to the competition close Thursday, 5th September,  2017

