Media personality and Vlogger Tallulah Doherty is out with a new episode of her vlog and in this episode she’s talking about “Facing Your Fears”. Her blog was inspired by a TEDx talk that Hollywood actor Will Smith once gave about the same topic.

For her, she talks about how she overcame her self-doubt to start a YouTube channel and more. She also shares strategies for facing your fears.

Watch the inspiring video below.