“Women are created to rule the world” – Reni Folawiyo on Forbes Woman Africa’s Against The Odds with Peace Hyde

When Nigerian businesswoman Reni Folawiyo decided to launch the first ever luxury fashion destination for Nigerians and Westerners alike she had several hurdles to overcome.

The idea was not only bold and unheard of, but she also had to contend with naysayers who said her ideas were too far fetched.

In this episode of Against The Odds with Peace Hyde, she shares with Forbes Woman Africa, just how powerful the resolve of a woman can be and how to achieve your passion now matter the difficulties.

Watch the full episode below.

