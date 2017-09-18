BBNaija’s Bisola to attend UN General Assembly to promote Girls’ Education

“Big Brother Naija“‘s contestant, Bisola Aiyeola, will be attending the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York as a ONE ambassador.

Bisola, during the Big Brother Naija show, won ONE’s Back to School presentation task, where she called on Nigerian lawmakers to prioritize girls’ education.

The housemates were asked to put together a presentation based on the information and statistics about girls’ education in Nigeria from ONE’s Poverty is Sexist policy report.

They highlighted the barriers to girls’ education in Nigeria and presented possible solutions to ensuring every girl in Nigeria completes primary and secondary school, but Bisola’s was particularly compelling.

ONE’s #GirlsCount campaign focuses on the importance of girls’ education, recognizing that globally, 130 million girls are out of school, with 51 million of them in Africa, and, at least, 10.5 million of them in Nigeria alone.

Because poverty is sexist, it disproportionately affects women and girls. Nigerian girls’ participation rate in education remains lower than boys’ across all levels of education, particularly at senior secondary level. In primary school, 31% of Nigerian girls are out of school compared to 27% of boys.

The Campaign aims to increase the access to and quality of education for girls in Nigeria, with an emphasis on girls in Northern Nigeria.

ONE’s Nigeria Director Serah Makka was very pleased with Bisola coming out tops in the task. She said:

We are proud to have Bisola! Her presentation was very moving as she highlighted the status of girls education. ONE looks forward to working with her as we take our Campaign to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. During the UN General Assembly we will ask Nigerian and other African leaders to make education work for every girl by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Other ambassadors for the ONE #GirlsCount campaign include Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Bonang Matheba, and Waje, and fans are urged to join them in making their voices heard in support educating the girl child, by joining the #GirlsCount campaign.

To add your voice, simply post a #GirlsCount a video or picture online with a message on girls education.

You can help us spread the word by going to www.girlscount.one.org

Photo Credit: Instagram – @aysugarr via @iambisola