Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nicki Minaj featured on The New York Times Style Magazine’s “The Greats” Issue 2017

The New York Times Style Magazine has released its annual The Greats Issue.

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is one of the 7 cover stars featured in this 2017 issue as part of the magazine’s plans to celebrate masters in their fields. Others include rapper Nicki Minajinnovator of modern theater Stephen Sondheim, influential auteur Park Chan-wook, artist Claes Oldenburgfashion designer Dries Van Noten, and actress Amy Adams.

Chimamanda talks about growing up in an upper-middle-class home of six children, and how she gave up a career in medicine for her true passion, writing.

According to the editor of the magazine, Hanya Yanagihara,

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is one of those rarest of people: a celebrated novelist who has also become a leading public intellectual. In a culturally splintered age, her writings — on race, feminism and American privilege — feel bracing, and true.

Adichie was described as “a humanist, on and off the page”.

See the other covers below:

Nicki Minaj

Amy Adams

Dries Von Noten

Claes Oldenburg

Stephen Sondheim

Park Chan-wook

Read the cover features on www.nytimes.com

