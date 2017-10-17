Dimma Umeh spent over 100K on Fenty Beauty! Watch her Review on BN Beauty

Since the launch of Fenty Beauty, we have all been oohing and ahhing over the positive reviews from makeup artists and beauty bloggers. We’ve seen the products, we love them and we want them.

Nigerian based beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh, in the new video on her channel, decided to share the long process it took her to get the products to Nigeria. She talks about why brands should enable shipping to various parts of Africa including Nigeria.

Watch her smooth base look tutorial and review of Fenty Beauty.