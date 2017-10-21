BN TV: Binge Watch Three New Episodes of Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics Quiz Show

The third season of the Mathematical secondary school quiz competition Cowbellpedia continues.

Here are the 12 contestants competing in episode 8:

Junior Category:

1. Charles Abasiofon of Ray-Field International Secondary School, Akwa Ibom State.

2. Chukelu Egboga of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja.

3. Harry Biobele of Access High Schools, Cross River State.

4. Joel Ndoh of Marist Brothers Juniorate, Abia State.

5. Michael Simon of Airforce Comprehensive School Yola, Adamawa State.

6. Obichukwu Enibe of University of Nigeria Nsukka Secondary school, Enugu State.

Senior Category:

1. Akanyo Ebipade of F G C Warri Delta State.

2. Blessing Olaleye of Reality High School, Osun State.

3. Favour Abumsowan of Iganmode Grammar School, Ogun State.

4. Oreoluwa Arosanyin of Chapel Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

5. Samson Madamidola of Global Kids Academy, Sokoto State.

6. Saudat Ayuba of Kunatu Science Academy Kano, Kano State.

Watch



In episode 9, it’s the 9th and final prelim show of the 2017 Cowbellpedia Secondary School TV Quiz Show and these are the last set of 12 contestants on the show:

Junior Category:

1. Ahmad Ado of Jigawa State Academy For Gifted Bamaina , Jigawa State.

2. Greatman Ugochukwu Nwachuckwu of Dority International Secondary School, Abia State.

3. Anas Mohammad Bello of Community science secondary school Kaura Namoda, Zamfara state.

4. Oluwafunmito Adedeji of Obafemi Awolowo International School, Osun State.

5. Osasere Egharevba of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

6. Wisdom Ede of Logos International Secondary School, Imo State.

Senior Category:

1. Abdulmueez Yusuf of Nigerian Tulip International College, Abuja.

2. Aisha Salisu of Michael Omonogun Memorial Secondary School, Lokoja, Kogi State.

3. Ekene Onyekaba of King’s College, Lagos.

4. Faith Adelaja of Bibo Oluwa Academy of Osun State.

5. Franklin Ezenduka of College of Immaculate Conception, Uwanu, Enugu State.

6. Shedrack Dauda of Solid Science Schools, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Watch



For the celebration of World Teachers’ Day which was on the October 5, the teachers faced the quizmaster. These teachers represented the 12 finalists of the 2016 Cowbellpedia Secondary School Mathematics TV Quiz Show:

Junior Category:

1. Adeyemi Ezekiel of Bibooluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State.

2. Iyanuoluwa Osewa of The Ambassadors College, Otta, Ogun State.

3. Emmanuel Esther of Scholars Universal Secondary School, Otta, Ogun State.

4. Abosede Adeolu of Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigi Akoko, Ondo State.

5. Emmanuel Aina of The Ambassadors College, Otta, Ogun State.

6. Alabi Akoredele of The Ambassadors College, Otta, Ogun State.

Senior Category:

1. Abiodun Abdul of The Ambassadors College, Otta, Ogun State.

2. Kolawole Bello of The Ambassadors College, Otta, Ogun State.

3. Yunus Olaniyi of The Ambassadors College, Otta, Ogun State.

4. Fatai Ganiyu of Ota Total Academy, Ogun State.

5. Jimoh Muyideen of Ota Total Academy, Ogun State.

6. Kehinde Oludare of Bibooluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State.

Watch

