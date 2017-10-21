A Day in the Life of an Actor! Watch a New Episode of Akah Bants

On this episode of Akah Bants, Akah Nnani takes us on a journey of what a day on the job looks like. Do you want to be a thespian someday? Or even wonder what it’s like to be an actor? Then this is for you.
Watch:
Inspired!
21.10.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
On this episode of Akah Bants, Akah Nnani takes us on a journey of what a day on the job looks like. Do you want to be a thespian someday? Or even wonder what it’s like to be an actor? Then this is for you.
Watch:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!