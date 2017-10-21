BellaNaija

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Ego Boyo, Richard Mofe-Damijo & Bimbo Manuel in ‘Checkmate’ (Episodes 1-11)

We’ve officially kicked off a weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, titled BN Movie Feature.

This Saturday we’re featuring the episodes 1 – 11 of the classic Nigerian TV series Checkmate.

Checkmate is a Nigerian TV series that ran from 1991 to 1995, created by Amaka Igwe starring Ego Boyo, Bob Manuel, Kunle Bamtefa, Francis Agu, Richard Mofe-Damijo and more.

The Synopsis: 

Set in Lagos, the story focuses on the Haatrope family who owns the company Haatrope Investment, the enemies determined to destroy their business and legacy, and friends and associates connected to them.

Watch:
Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

Episode 7

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Episode 11

