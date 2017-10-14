BellaNaija

Inspired!

Samuel Ajibola drops Special Episode of ‘Dele Issues’ starring Olusegun Obasanjo | BN TV

14.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola has released the highly anticipated episode of his web series ‘Dele Issues’ (Daily Issues) starring Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The episode titled ‘Dele For President’, shows Dele having a discussion with Obasanjo, who ultimately declares support for him for president. This declaration causes Dele to jump and dance for joy then followed by a plot twist.

This project is a joint initiative of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Development Centre, Samuel Ajibola Foundation and Cream Entertainment, and is geared towards encouraging youth participation in politics – encouraging them to register as card-carrying members of any political party of their choice.

Watch

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: BN TV, Comedy

1 Comments on Samuel Ajibola drops Special Episode of ‘Dele Issues’ starring Olusegun Obasanjo | BN TV
  • beauty October 14, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    There’s something about Bella Naija now. It’s seems to have lost its spark…

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pon Pon Pon Da Grin 4:14
  2. Alobam Phyno 4:39
  3. Tauraro Ft. ClassiQ Kheengz 4:16
  4. Kako Bii Chicken Reminisce 3:45
  5. Ana Haka Ft. Reminisce ClassiQ 4:02
  6. GhostMode ft Olamide Phyno 3:51
  7. Anti Social ft Olamide Morell 3:39
  8. Local Rappers Ft. Olamide x Phyno Reminisce 5:15
  9. Wazoba ft. Phyno x Reminisce Morell 4:48
  10. Ogene (Remix) ft. Flavour, Lil Kesh & Ycee Zoro 4:08

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija