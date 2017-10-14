Samuel Ajibola drops Special Episode of ‘Dele Issues’ starring Olusegun Obasanjo | BN TV

Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola has released the highly anticipated episode of his web series ‘Dele Issues’ (Daily Issues) starring Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The episode titled ‘Dele For President’, shows Dele having a discussion with Obasanjo, who ultimately declares support for him for president. This declaration causes Dele to jump and dance for joy then followed by a plot twist.

This project is a joint initiative of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Development Centre, Samuel Ajibola Foundation and Cream Entertainment, and is geared towards encouraging youth participation in politics – encouraging them to register as card-carrying members of any political party of their choice.

Watch

