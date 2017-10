Hey BellaNaijarians,

We’ve officially kicked off a weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, titled BN Movie Feature.

This Saturday we’re featuring a Yoruba film titled: Ile Onile.

Ile Onile is a Yoruba film starring popular actors Odunlade Adekola & Yomi Fash-Lanso.

The Synopsis

Bamidele is under pressure to fulfill a certain job condition and all hell is about to break loose in the face of desperation when a certain cohort emerges with a different motive.

Watch