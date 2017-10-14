BellaNaija

First Look! #TheCasuals17 Grace & Yomi Casual’s Wedding

14.10.2017

It was been a love-filled day for Omoniyi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual and his sweetheart Grace Onuoha.

The couple’s special day started with a romantic outdoor ceremony before transiting to the glitzy reception which is still going on!

As expected, there is a long list of celebrity guests including several popular faces who were part of Yomi’s “groom’s squad”.

Here is your first look below.

Photography by @ayoalasi for @alasistudios

Bride Getting Ready – Makeup by Anita Brows

Excited Groomsmen coming Through!

The groom’s squad. #TheCasuals17 Video @alexxekubo

A post shared by Africa's Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on

The Kiss!

The Kiss 😙 @yomicasual x @fabjewels_official #thecasuals17 Video @juwonloofficial

A post shared by Africa's Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on


The Kiss – Part 2

More of #TheCasuals17 first kiss. Video @vvipevents_eltv

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Look out for more!

Additional Photo Credit: Instagram

11 Comments on First Look! #TheCasuals17 Grace & Yomi Casual’s Wedding
  • Wunmi October 14, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Awon professional groomsmen 😃
    They went to school specifically for that course

    80
    • Hatsoff October 14, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      Omo! Groomsmen came to slay.

      5
  • Anon October 14, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Cute kid sitting down on the stairs. Congrats.

    36
  • Baba October 14, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I remembered many moons ago when the groom said something about celebrities marrying beautiful Lagos girls…guy changed his mind?

    10
  • Hedx October 14, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    The bride is so beautiful, her skin is flawless, her dress is perfect. Happy married life you two

    19
  • Patty boo October 14, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I think I hv found my wedding colours 😂😂😂

    14
  • Dearest October 14, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    I swear! The Internet never forgets. He was there ranting about marrying shelf wife who are the Beautiful women like Mabel. Smh

    7
  • Uju Lilian Ikegbune October 14, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    So sweet! I have always dreamed of an outdoor wedding, with flowers and a water front. Congrats to them. I wish them happy married life.

    3
  • Jemimah October 14, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    There’s just something off about this dude. Looks really razz and always looks like he tries too hard to look posh with his negro cartoon face. Ko werk. Gather nollywood punks in his train just to make it trend. Shift!
    I’m probably just biased cos he dumped his old flame for team laiskin cos he reckons this ones look suits him better. Well, time will tell. Your brother don already fail for that arena. You is next.

    7
    • NoLateComer October 14, 2017 at 11:25 pm

      Wedding police….Special assistant to God on marriage matters…wehdone Ma!

      5
    • Osa October 14, 2017 at 11:38 pm

      Thanks Jemimah😘😘😘.

      Those Makun guys are quite irritating. Fundamentally razz looking, trying to look posh. They strike me as people with very low self esteem and just appear to be “proving a point” by marrying these string of yellow and equally razz women.

      – signed , osa with nasty comments.

      66
  • Post a comment

