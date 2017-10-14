First Look! #TheCasuals17 Grace & Yomi Casual’s Wedding

It was been a love-filled day for Omoniyi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual and his sweetheart Grace Onuoha.
The couple’s special day started with a romantic outdoor ceremony before transiting to the glitzy reception which is still going on!
As expected, there is a long list of celebrity guests including several popular faces who were part of Yomi’s “groom’s squad”.
Here is your first look below.
Photography by @ayoalasi for @alasistudios
Bride Getting Ready – Makeup by Anita Brows
Current Situation. : #TheCasuals17 is about to take over your timeline, so let me bless you with the beautiful bride’s #BTS! [Slide Left] : Bride: @fabjewels_official Makeup: @anitabrows Hair: @makemesalon : : #AnitaBrowsBride #AnitaBrowsBridal #AnitaBriwsBeauty #NigerianWedding #anitabrows #ThatAnitaBrowsGlow
Excited Groomsmen coming Through!
The Kiss!
The Kiss – Part 2
Additional Photo Credit: Instagram
Awon professional groomsmen 😃
They went to school specifically for that course
Omo! Groomsmen came to slay.
Cute kid sitting down on the stairs. Congrats.
I remembered many moons ago when the groom said something about celebrities marrying beautiful Lagos girls…guy changed his mind?
The bride is so beautiful, her skin is flawless, her dress is perfect. Happy married life you two
I think I hv found my wedding colours 😂😂😂
I swear! The Internet never forgets. He was there ranting about marrying shelf wife who are the Beautiful women like Mabel. Smh
So sweet! I have always dreamed of an outdoor wedding, with flowers and a water front. Congrats to them. I wish them happy married life.
There’s just something off about this dude. Looks really razz and always looks like he tries too hard to look posh with his negro cartoon face. Ko werk. Gather nollywood punks in his train just to make it trend. Shift!
I’m probably just biased cos he dumped his old flame for team laiskin cos he reckons this ones look suits him better. Well, time will tell. Your brother don already fail for that arena. You is next.
Wedding police….Special assistant to God on marriage matters…wehdone Ma!
Thanks Jemimah😘😘😘.
Those Makun guys are quite irritating. Fundamentally razz looking, trying to look posh. They strike me as people with very low self esteem and just appear to be “proving a point” by marrying these string of yellow and equally razz women.
– signed , osa with nasty comments.