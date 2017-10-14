Who is Dimma Umeh dating? Watch a New Episode of Akah Bants on BN TV

A couple of weeks ago, Dimma Umeh and Akah Nanni made a video where the latter did the former’s makeup.
Now the duo have released a new video on Akah Bants, where they talk about Dimma’s love life and spill the tea on influencer marketing.
Watch:
Inspired!
14.10.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
A couple of weeks ago, Dimma Umeh and Akah Nanni made a video where the latter did the former’s makeup.
Now the duo have released a new video on Akah Bants, where they talk about Dimma’s love life and spill the tea on influencer marketing.
Watch:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!