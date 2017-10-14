BellaNaija

Fenty Beauty launches Galaxy Collection! A First Look at the Products + Ronke Raji’s Review

14.10.2017 at By 6 Comments

The latest Galaxy Collection of Rihanna‘s widely successful Fenty Beauty officially launched yesterday and it’s as perfect as we imagined it!

As the name suggests, the holiday collection is all about bright, bold colours featuring a hyper-pigmented and glittery collection of lipsticks, glosses, and a range of metallic and glitter eyeliners.

The full collection includes the Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick, Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, Eclipse 2-In-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner, and the 2-Way eyeshadow brush.

One of our favourite beauty vloggers Ronke Raji got some of the products and has a quick review on her channel. For this, she uses the shimmery shade palette, the glitter release liner and the lip gloss from the collection.

Watch

Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty | @fentybeauty

6 Comments on Fenty Beauty launches Galaxy Collection! A First Look at the Products + Ronke Raji’s Review
  • Leelee October 14, 2017 at 10:11 am

    But that “anus lips* and the lipstick colors though. Too extra. Bring it down a notch

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Anon October 14, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      “Anus lips!” 🤣

      Love this! 1
  • Olapeju October 14, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Hi Ronke. I just love how creative you are with make up. Keep growing…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tee October 14, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Just too much IMO especially the lips kilode… can’t even talk properly

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Honestina October 14, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    First time watching her and all I can say is WOW( not in a positive way). Layers upon layers upon layers. Fine girl tho, but the after looks like a painting exhibit.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Oma October 14, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    I do not click on your videos because your makeup on you is always hideous. However, I watched this for the first time and you are very beautiful without those thick inches of makeup. Welu nwayoo nwaanyi oma

    Love this! 5 Reply
