Fenty Beauty launches Galaxy Collection! A First Look at the Products + Ronke Raji’s Review

The latest Galaxy Collection of Rihanna‘s widely successful Fenty Beauty officially launched yesterday and it’s as perfect as we imagined it!

As the name suggests, the holiday collection is all about bright, bold colours featuring a hyper-pigmented and glittery collection of lipsticks, glosses, and a range of metallic and glitter eyeliners.

The full collection includes the Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick, Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter, Eclipse 2-In-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner, and the 2-Way eyeshadow brush.

One of our favourite beauty vloggers Ronke Raji got some of the products and has a quick review on her channel. For this, she uses the shimmery shade palette, the glitter release liner and the lip gloss from the collection.

Watch

Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty | @fentybeauty