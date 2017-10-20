GordonOnCocaine: Ever wondered How Cocaine is Made? | WATCH

Chef Gordon Ramsey investigates just how often-used drug cocaine is made – and what he finds is mind-boggling.

Sulfuric acid, gasoline, cement – yes, cement – they all go into the making of what is perhaps the most popular hard drug in the world.

What’s more, Chef Ramsey discovers just how often cocaine is used in his restaurant, and shares how drugs ruined his brother’s life.

Watch snippets of his documentary below: