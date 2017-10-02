2Baba comments on Controversies surrounding Davido

Music industry legend 2Baba in an interview with The NET commented on the controversies surrounding popstar Davido.

Davido has been in the news lately, after losing 3 friends in less than a week.

2Baba, in the interview, called the situation an “unfortunate circumstance.”

Situations like that make you ask yourself questions like, “Should I change from being a jolly good fella? Should I not have friends anymore?” he said.

He asked that Davido keep his head straight and be grateful to his friends and his creator.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerian music legend @official2baba speaks on all of the recent drama around @davidoofficial; encourages him not to lose his spirit. A post shared by Nigerian Entertainment Today (@thenetng) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:47am PDT