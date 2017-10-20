Niniola unveils Cover Art & Tracklist for Debut Album “This is Me”



From the stables of Drumroll Records comes the debut album of Nigeria’s own Queen of Afro House Niniola, “This is Me“.

Niniola who has had a Great year so far with global hits like “Maradona” and now “Sicker” is here with her debut album.

Having been in the music industry for a little over 3 years with several awards to her name, Niniola thought it necessary to put out this beautiful body of work.

The 13 track album has NINIOLA working with several known names both at home- Nigeria and abroad, with featured Artistes like Patoranking, Terry Apala, Devin Di Dakta (2016 Grammy Nominee from Jamaica), Charmant (Uganda) and production by award-winning producers like Sarz, Kuseim (Uganda), Legendury Beatz, ODH, Johnny Drille, Raheem Bale (British/Nigerian), Illkeyz, DJ Berry and Natialo, this album is sure to hit all the right nerves.

Niniola cuts across different parts of the world and different styles of music on this project, therefore, we’re sure we won’t be disappointed.

In her own words:

We decided to call the album “This is Me” because I wanted my fans to experience the different sides of me, so they get to know that Niniola is not just the Turn up girl but also that girl who can jump on any beat”

View tracklist below:

Art Design: Edesiri Ukiri (GRAPHIXED)

Photography: TCD Photography

Styling: Cheryl Amaka (AMAKACO)