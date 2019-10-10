Connect with us

Inspired

#ThrowbackThursday: That Time Keturah King made her Cooking Debut on National TV with MasterChef Season 10

BN TV Inspired

Tito Idakula & Ojuola Asuquo have a Heart-to-Heart discussion on Baby Loss & their Experiences as Christians in New Episode of "My Jesus Experience"

Inspired Movies & TV

Tyler Perry Speaks on Being Ignored in Hollywood on "CBS This Morning" | WATCH

Features Inspired News

Bill Gates Narrates the Genesis of his "Fruitful Friendship" with Aliko Dangote

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Chioma Agwuebo of TechHer is Empowering & Advocating for Women with her Media & Tech Skills

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Tyler Perry talks to Gayle King about What Inspires Him to Think Big, his Next Project & More | Watch

Inspired Movies & TV

Titilope Sonuga Drops Videos for Her New Poetry Album - 'Swim' | Stream HERE

Inspired News

Simone Biles Just Became the Most Decorated Female Gymnast!

Events Inspired

One Child, One Care Initiative is celebrating its 12th Anniversary by Supporting Children in Orphanage Homes & You can be a Part of it

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Emmanuel Okon of Vmedkit is Democratising Access to Mental Healthcare Using Virtual Reality

Inspired

#ThrowbackThursday: That Time Keturah King made her Cooking Debut on National TV with MasterChef Season 10

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

British-Nigerian Journalist, Keturah King made her cooking debut on national television on MasterChef season 10 displaying one of her various talents.

King took her talent from the red carpet to the kitchen. Although she is known for her on-air talent and producing, but, she has never pursued cooking.

Keturah King tested her skills with a face-off with Gordon Ramsey along with his esteemed judges to get real feedback.

Watch the moment below.

Keturah King is currently the executive producer for Passport Heavy, a series that highlights the hidden gems that make a city great.

Her production came into limelight when she started at Arise News’ producing and hosting her own weekly entertainment program “Showbiz Weekly.”

Her spectacular work producing the Nigeria Elections 2015 output for Arise News caught the attention of CNN who quickly enlisted her as the face and voice of CNN Africa for CNN International.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Deb Is Still Figuring Things Out, But One thing is Clear… Paying Black Tax is Motivates Her to Do More

How Much of Your Personal Life Should You Bring to the Workplace?

Bill Gates Narrates the Genesis of his “Fruitful Friendship” with Aliko Dangote

#BellaNaijaWCW Chioma Agwuebo of TechHer is Empowering & Advocating for Women with her Media & Tech Skills

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Advertisement
css.php