ThrowbackThursday: That Time Keturah King made her Cooking Debut on National TV with MasterChef Season 10

British-Nigerian Journalist, Keturah King made her cooking debut on national television on MasterChef season 10 displaying one of her various talents.

King took her talent from the red carpet to the kitchen. Although she is known for her on-air talent and producing, but, she has never pursued cooking.

Keturah King tested her skills with a face-off with Gordon Ramsey along with his esteemed judges to get real feedback.

Keturah King is currently the executive producer for Passport Heavy, a series that highlights the hidden gems that make a city great.

Her production came into limelight when she started at Arise News’ producing and hosting her own weekly entertainment program “Showbiz Weekly.”

Her spectacular work producing the Nigeria Elections 2015 output for Arise News caught the attention of CNN who quickly enlisted her as the face and voice of CNN Africa for CNN International.