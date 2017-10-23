F78News: M.I & Chocolate City slam Hip-hop Veteran Nas with Lawsuit, Fuse ODG calls out Nivea among top Highlights of the Week | WATCH

Here is this weeks edition of Factory78 weekly news:
Davido has finally been cleared by the Police of any wrongdoing and involvement in Tagbo’s death case; M.I. and Chocolate City slam hip-hop veteran Nas with a lawsuit; Nigerian born Eniola Aluko wins discrimination case against the English FA.
Fuse ODG calls out Nivea over a billboard with tagline “For Visibly Fairer Skin”; Wizkid gets nominated for Soul Train awards and MOBO awards. Olamide & Phyno shut down TheCultureTour concert in London & Lil Jon helped fund a new primary school In Ghana
“Mystro” features in the F78 degrees segment.
Finishing with Factory78tvs top video picks of the week featuring:
1. Falz – La Fete
2. Harrysong – Under The Duvet
3. Jaywon Feat. Twist Da Fireman – Jomi Joromi
4. Dammy Krane – Catch Feelings
5. Nasty C Feat. French Montana – Allow
6. Shatta Wale – Feel So Stupid
7. Temmie Ovwasa – Bamidele
8. A-Q Feat. Wavy The Creator – Lekki Express Way
9. Yaa Pono Feat. Mzee – Wu
10. Tipsy Feat. Olamide – Hustle
