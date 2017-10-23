F78News: M.I & Chocolate City slam Hip-hop Veteran Nas with Lawsuit, Fuse ODG calls out Nivea among top Highlights of the Week | WATCH

Here is this weeks edition of Factory78 weekly news:

Davido has finally been cleared by the Police of any wrongdoing and involvement in Tagbo’s death case; M.I. and Chocolate City slam hip-hop veteran Nas with a lawsuit; Nigerian born Eniola Aluko wins discrimination case against the English FA.

Fuse ODG calls out Nivea over a billboard with tagline “For Visibly Fairer Skin”; Wizkid gets nominated for Soul Train awards and MOBO awards. Olamide & Phyno shut down TheCultureTour concert in London & Lil Jon helped fund a new primary school In Ghana

“Mystro” features in the F78 degrees segment.

Finishing with Factory78tvs top video picks of the week featuring:

1. Falz – La Fete

2. Harrysong – Under The Duvet

3. Jaywon Feat. Twist Da Fireman – Jomi Joromi

4. Dammy Krane – Catch Feelings

5. Nasty C Feat. French Montana – Allow

6. Shatta Wale – Feel So Stupid

7. Temmie Ovwasa – Bamidele

8. A-Q Feat. Wavy The Creator – Lekki Express Way

9. Yaa Pono Feat. Mzee – Wu

10. Tipsy Feat. Olamide – Hustle

Watch

