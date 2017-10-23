I used ‘Osinachi’ to reply Sophia Momodu’s family – Davido | WATCH

Davido has in an interview revealed that he probably wouldn’t have done “Osinachi” with Humblesmith if he hadn’t fallen out with Sophia Momodu‘s family.
In an interview with Ukrainian TV host Madlyn, Davido discussed making music and doing collabos.
He said while he didn’t sing while growing up, he always knew he’d end up in the entertainment industry as he loved parties and watching artists on TV.
Asked what he looks for before he makes collabos with other artists, Davido said he’s learned to not force anything.
He added that it’s always perfect when it happens at the right time, in the right place.
He gave “Osinachi” as an example, saying he probably wouldn’t have done it if he hadn’t fallen out with Sophia’s family.
Watch the interview below:
For real? We actually thought it was wizkid he was trying to shade all this while.
Ladies this is what happens when you have unprotected sexual inter course with a man child because he’s got cash. This guy is a tosser
No, It should be you have unprotected intercourse with a man who is actually a boy…..its got nothing to do with cash.
Davido is childish jare.