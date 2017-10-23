I used ‘Osinachi’ to reply Sophia Momodu’s family – Davido | WATCH

Davido has in an interview revealed that he probably wouldn’t have done “Osinachi” with Humblesmith if he hadn’t fallen out with Sophia Momodu‘s family.

In an interview with Ukrainian TV host Madlyn, Davido discussed making music and doing collabos.

He said while he didn’t sing while growing up, he always knew he’d end up in the entertainment industry as he loved parties and watching artists on TV.

Asked what he looks for before he makes collabos with other artists, Davido said he’s learned to not force anything.

He added that it’s always perfect when it happens at the right time, in the right place.

He gave “Osinachi” as an example, saying he probably wouldn’t have done it if he hadn’t fallen out with Sophia’s family.

Watch the interview below: