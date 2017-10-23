Fashion Week & Chicken Wings! Watch Temi Otedola’s fab New Vlog on BN TV

Fashion vlogger Temi Otedola has a new video on her YouTube channel JTO Fashion.
In the new vlog, she takes us through her week as she attends London Fashion Week and attempts the spicy chicken wings challenge!
Watch:
Inspired!
