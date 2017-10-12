“Poor, insensitive delivery, makes a mess of a great message” – Freeze responds to Funke Felix-Adejumo’s Sermon

A video of Funke Felix-Adejumo has been making the rounds lately, where she asked that women pursue financial freedom.
“If you cannot lend your husband N1 million you are a failure,” Felix-Adejumo said.
Freeze, on his Instagram, criticized the message, writing:
Poor, insensitive delivery, makes a mess of a great message!
A woman who can’t lend her husband N1million Naira is NOT a failure, you didn’t marry a bank did you?
Queen Esther in the Bible was a housewife and was still a critical part of God’s grand plan, so we can’t decide how someone wants to live their life. If a woman wants to be a house wife, why judge her and call her a colossal disgrace? Haven’t you heard of judge not? Oh sorry, that’s meant only for yahoo boy pastors
I think she should focus more on a woman adding value to herself, as against being able to provide money!
Marital success is not all about money in my own opinion. ~FRZ
Kai, freeze, I actually feel sorry for you. Whenever you speak, its like your fate is already sealed. No human being is perfect, even men and women of God, but you have made it you full time ministry to taint men and women of God. Its like you’re on vendetta marathon against them. Never worry,at the end of your life you will answer to God, and tell him when he made you judge over them.
I blame the people who listen to this TRIPE!
BN, why does Freeze’s opinions matter so much to you. No week goes by without Freeze said this, did that. … blah blah.
he has made it his full time assignment to castigate men and women of God. I don’t care if you’re right or wrong. God never made you judge over them and you will answer to him.
What do you expect? We women have shot ourselves in the foot with our excessive quest for power/dominance. Modern day feminism has definitely backfired on womenfolk.
Increasingly, it will become expected for us to carry BOTH the natural burdens of being a woman as well as that of males.. Not only are we nurturers and bearers of children, we are now expected to work as hard as men and even become breadwinners (in some cases).
When are we going to accept that God has given each gender their own burdens and privileges – which is why the concept of gender equality is pure fallacy.
MrsO…..please I’m still trying to figure out the priviledges that women in our society have because we are drowning in a culture of blaming and shaming even by fellow women of which you’re somewhat guilty of
It’s like women can never win….if you choose a career and hard work, you’re a bad homemaker, you’re proud and you’re not submissive…if you choose to be a home maker, you’re a liability and a failure….and the saddest thing is how people use the scriptures to assign blame and shame……directed almost always to the women…
Right now, the privileges are favoring the men whilst the burden is carried by the women…we can’t seem to win.
I’m not Freeze’s greatest fan but let’s not allow our dislike for a person stop us from acknowledging the truth and depth of his input on this matter….
What would Jesus do or say?
THANK YOU MRS O
I will say just this: EVERY THING THAT HAS BREATHE should better seek and discover their GOD-GIVEN PURPOSE. while on this Earth. You will give account for your life…both the one you spent chasing just money and the one you spent being idle.
FREEZE……..I am not your God ..for you i will give only two words : SEEK GOD.
Yes.
Wisdom is picking what is good and beneficial from any message you listen to .. I was actually challenged when I listened to her, it doesn’t have to be 1m but even as full time housewives, we should be able to save out of the money given by the husband. No one wants to marry a liability and no matter how rich a man he would need even if it’s little as 5k at one point or the other
👍👍 @Gbemi
If people pay 10% of their income to me, and I sit on top a financial empire with a tax-exempt status, i will make such an insensitive statement too. What’s minimum wage in Nigeria again?
Freeze made his point without castigating women who choose to stay home or women who choose to work outside the home
Mehnnn i really didn’t want to give my opinion on this but….. (p.s: i will not engage in fruitless responses)
In my opinion ….i think if you decide to be a housewife..that is fine…but you have to rise up to that challenge.
if you are staying at home and not running a business or engaged in any other activity aside from cooking, cleaning and babysitting then i think it wise to take on HOME SCHOOLING your kids.
i hear people say oh the cost of child care equates to their salary anyway so she might as well stay home. Having something doing is more important than making a profit. Our everyday encounters are greater than we think. Job is not just about money..well for me anyway.
Again PURPOSE…It starts with that.
There is a reason why the Proverbs 31 woman is so popular…
what a shame……only nigeria women fool themselves with Proverbs 31 which is a friction. What the hell….SUPERWOMAN. what you cleaning, bearing children and working harder than a man…does the men still regard you guys but see you as idiots . God gave a man and a woman their roles. SUPERWOMAN….be doing his role and acting like power woman….he wouldn’t still regard you.
If you can’t lend your husband 1 million, and not if you can’t pray for your husband, not if you don’t have Christ, not if you cant share the love of Christ but if you can’t lend 1 million then you are a failure.and this is coming from a Pastor’s wife. Smh. Some of these pastors need stop placing so much importance on material possessions. For once I think Freeze is making a pretty valid point.
She can lend her hubby 1 million successful reason being that she is a motivational speaker and the husband a pastor and they both eat from people tithe hence the comparison for every woman to do the same. I do not have a job reason is I have kids that am raising and taking my kids to nanny means I have to pay more than I would earn……….. my husband does all and I am my husband brain concerning his business and finance so am not a waste neither am a failure…………………. one should be careful listening to all this kind of human………… she has succeeded in giving her listeners “low self esteem”
I am not a fan of daddy freeze but he said exactly my mind when I saw the video. She has a great message but did not need to use word failure. That is very condemning. Whether we like it or not someone who is not spiritually strong may struggle with the condemnation. Speak the truth in love and with kindness. She is right but being kind is better than being right. Same message could have been passed without it sounding so insensitive and condemnatory. People are in different seasons of their lives. She has a calling and I’m sure a good heart and good intentions. But the way message was delivered …..God help us to always speak in love.
i don’t see anything wrong with a woman in agreement with her husband choosing to stay home to tend to the kids till they are older..if he can afford it and i is for a period why not…i know a lady whose husband pays her a lot to stay home to tend to their kids to avoid stories that touch from house help wahala ..so it is an tax free income for her which she saves .so yes if he ask for 1m she has to lend to him
Michelle Obama’s mum was a housewife (her husband was a maintenance guy) and she raised 2 amazing children! That is just one example! Being a full time housewife is a job and a half! Please do NOT ever belittle this role!
I’ve never been a fan of freeze but it’s high time we “call a spade, a spade”. I agree with him completely.
There is something fundamentally wrong with the type of preaching making the rounds these days in most of our churches “seducing teachings” (false doctrine) based on men’s’ opinion and not necessarily Gods’.
I personally have a problem when teachings are more motivational as opposed to being scriptural, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
We go to church to receive the “truth” based on the word of God to effect a change in our lives but alas it’s more about liberation and empowerment based on men’s ideologies.
There’s a time and place for such “ideas” to be peddled and it’s certainly not the church.
Please beware of preachers who make themselves the centre of any teaching as opposed to Jesus Christ, beware of self seeking individuals who disguise themselves under the cloak of “pastor”.
It’s high time we WAKE UP and begin to STUDY the word of God for ourselves, asking the Holy spirit to guide us into all (Gods’) truth before we all are misguided.
It’s also our responsibility to “test all spirits” by ensuring what we hear from the pulpit has scriptural truths and backing.
1 million was just a random amount. The preacher makes a solid point. Being a liability doesn’t only mean financial wise.
If you are a stay at home mum, the effect of your staying at home should also be felt. If your husband says stay at home I’ll provide everything you need. But he looks at the kids and his home and doesn’t feel the effect of the arrangement, isn’t that also an example of being a liability? No value on investment? So it’s not just about money.
If you work and you earn your own money, but when your husband is down and you don’t rise to the occasion to support him. You are a liability.
Like it or not most men are OK with the idea of equality when money is involved. It’s only a foolish man that will be intimidated by his wife’s financial growth unless she gives him reason to.
Most women on the other hand begin to pick holes on the principle of equality when money is involved.
Unfortunately Freeze’s reality, character and testimony of his person does not align with his writings…… that possibly suggest he is either
A. Deluded,
B. Jealous of other people’s successes/platform
C. Suffering form identity crisis/low self esteem
D. Trying to build a new tribe that he also will exploit in the future
E. Simply likes attention and cheap publicity
Or possibly bitter about that cosmopolitan church that stopped giving him attention
Soooooo… are you gonna talk about the valid points he made or nah?
Lol! I just LOVE when two opaks yarners have a go at each other… In my nephew’s lingo, “so sweet and so nice!”
Half half sense everywhere… Pala pala ilu apala.
Her message focused on how a wife can add value to her husband life. But she was narrow minded(foolish mistake for a public figure) while Mr Freeze thinks of all the possibility available for a wife to be value driven.
Where’s Mz SA and ATLfinest? They have been MIA!!!
I been thinking the very same thing! And EllerisEllendil?
Why is she speaking with so much anger and arrogance .
Good message very wrong and bitter approach….
Ma! pass across your message with love and compassion … Let us all be like Christ even while admonishing ..
Every woman has different struggles ..
This message is capable to drive someone into depression especially since she held in “high esteem “
I like to Listen to this lady alot….but i was not comfortable with that line of IF YOU CANT GIVE YOUR HUSBAND 1M YOU ARE A FAILURE………We are help meet to our husband, as a house wife where will i see 1m abeg…..even as working class women. Please lets be real!!!!
Being a full time housewife is now a job in our current world. Hence in advance countries when the issue of divorce comes up the full time housewife is entitled to the estate of the husband as settlements. Why? Because she kept the home running in order for the man to have peace of mind to make his money. But what the pastor is trying to say is that a woman should be industrious. My mother was a full time housewife. She did a good job caring for us and the home. But she died young. In retrospect I weep anytime I think of her because she always wanted to be a nurse but never got the chance because she lived our lives and that of my father. But maybe if she lived longer, she would have achieved this dream after we are a bit grown. There are also full time housewives who are ok with just being housewives. To the. Family means a lot. They can also feel fulfilled especially if their husbands and children appreciates them and the kids turned out well as adults. There are some who do petty trading. Personally I believe a woman should do some fun of side work to make money for herself as a full time house wife especially if her husband is not the rich type so that she can buy things for herself, help with little things. I wished my mum did some form of work for my dad was not rich. But I take exception to how the full time house wife is looked out in a degrading way. It’s a job. It’s not easy. And if a woman is expected to fulfill her traditional roles as well as work to earn so much as the man and assist him , what does the man do to help the woman with her own traditional roles. So we have to strike a balance instead of condemning the full time house who is doing well in her God given traditional role of caring fir her family full time. With both the working wife and full time wife there are advantages and disadvantages. But in our age with life being so difficult and expensive both husband and wife must compliment each other in building their home. Meaning the woman who works and cares for the home should be supported by the husband in many ways including helping in the house. There is your balance. But a woman who feels unfulfilled and want to discover her purpose in life by working or pursuing a dream is not better than a full time wife who feels comfortable and fulfilled by running her own home by herself full time. It’s also like a company. But she can add hobbies to it to enjoy it. So it depends on individual arrangement. But what the pastor is saying is that be industrious. Find your niche. Don’t be idle. A full time house wife participating in a worthy group in church or an NGO is also finding her niche even if it’s not a paid job. Finally all full time housewives are contributors to the stability and growth of a nation just like working ones because the outcome of her work is replicated in the good adults the kids turn out to be in society. The bottom line is the result of your work be it working or full time house wife.
For the record I am not a full time house wife. But I don’t judge them.
next time punctuate, especially when you have to do this epistle. It makes for an easier read.
I find somethings disturbing about how we reason .
First listen to the entire message. I don’t even know this Pastor… as a Man I’ll tell you what I learnt from it.
1. Even if you’re a house wife by choice r whatever reason…let your hands be productive (Bake …do something…dont just sit there and expect 100% of the funds from your husband..)
2. When she mentioned 1 Million…. World People THINK! We are all at different levels of life… she’s not saying literally that you should be able to lend 1million to your husband.. BUT If your husband can’t even ask you for cash…then there’s a problem… SHE IS RIGHT! the truth is bitter.
3. This message is to empower the women…to make them realise that House wife or no House wife…. have a plan for your life… Yeah….child care ..bla bla bla…… you don’t take care of your kids in 24 hours…. Write a book….do something… the problems I am having with ladies complaining is they are lazy and impatient… Train up yourself… Don’t tell me as a house wife all you can use your brain for is just taking care of the kids and your home… they are thousands of things to do! THINK!
We have housewives doing all sort of jobs from the comfort of their homes….
The same goes to when Pastor Adeboye said if a woman cannot pray for some hours…. Guys think… he’s saying….if she can’t spend that time to pray (Im sure most of you know the kind of prayer he’s talking about……the one where if there’s trouble at home and you need to spend quality time to pray alone or with your husband….you will not complain)
Its amazes me when people judge how they should be preached to.! Guys Im done…. Really…
and who is Daddy Feeeze by the way????? What does he even know about preaching ?? and the word of God… hian
Let me start by saying I usually don’t agree with Freeze, but he was right with this one. There are many ways to motivate people and being brash is not one of them. If a woman decides to stay home and raise her kids and take care of her family, there is actually nothing wrong with that. A man should be able to know his wife’s financial capability before he asks her for a million naira. So I don’t agree with her on this one. No dear woman if you cannot lend your husband money, you are not a failure as long as you can uplift him in other ways and train up your children in the way that they should go, you are doing good. Perhaps God has called you in this season of your life to be a housewife and a stay at home mom. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise, it’s not always about money.
I have a relative who had a paying job but had to leave it because her husband was worried about his children’s constant watching of TV and being left alone (the husband and wife work in different towns and they shared the children in between them older with the wife younger with the Dad because of quality education). The husband could conveniently take care of the wife so she had to leave her job. There is really nothing wrong in being a full time house wife.
u people are all lucky, u are married
me – I am 42 years and not married
I am a failure +