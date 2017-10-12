“Poor, insensitive delivery, makes a mess of a great message” – Freeze responds to Funke Felix-Adejumo’s Sermon

A video of Funke Felix-Adejumo has been making the rounds lately, where she asked that women pursue financial freedom.

“If you cannot lend your husband N1 million you are a failure,” Felix-Adejumo said.

Freeze, on his Instagram, criticized the message, writing:

Poor, insensitive delivery, makes a mess of a great message!

–

A woman who can’t lend her husband N1million Naira is NOT a failure, you didn’t marry a bank did you?

–

Queen Esther in the Bible was a housewife and was still a critical part of God’s grand plan, so we can’t decide how someone wants to live their life. If a woman wants to be a house wife, why judge her and call her a colossal disgrace? Haven’t you heard of judge not? Oh sorry, that’s meant only for yahoo boy pastors

–

I think she should focus more on a woman adding value to herself, as against being able to provide money!

–

Marital success is not all about money in my own opinion. ~FRZ

–

#FreeTheSheeple

See the post below: