Davido releases Official Statement & CCTV Footage from Night of Tagbo’s Death

Following the controversy over the death of Tagbo Umeike, who passed on over a week ago, pop singer Davido as promised, has released an official press statement debunking claims that he told his driver and friends to “dump” Tagbo’s body.

The statement also stated that Tagbo did not step foot into Davido’s car at any time.

Davido also went ahead to share three CCTV clips from the night of the unfortunate incident.

