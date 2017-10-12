Davido releases Official Statement & CCTV Footage from Night of Tagbo’s Death

Following the controversy over the death of Tagbo Umeike, who passed on over a week ago, pop singer Davido as promised, has released an official press statement debunking claims that he told his driver and friends to “dump” Tagbo’s body.
The statement also stated that Tagbo did not step foot into Davido’s car at any time.
Davido also went ahead to share three CCTV clips from the night of the unfortunate incident.
Na so. My driver and escort will take a drunken friend to the hospital without my say so just because he and the other two are good samaritans? Lawyer, this is bullocks. Why do l get the feeling that there is something Davido and his “friends” are not saying? Why do l get the feeling that this driver will go to jail for following his Oga’s instructions?
Olorun o ni je ki a rin fese si. I’ve been on club trotting and drinking spree well. Not once or twice and I can tell you that this can happen. If you have a drunk friend and he is messing up, we tie him up and leave him inside the car with A/C on (It was God’s Grace that nobody died from this). Some people can get so messed up you’ll be scared and take them to the hospital and it’s only normal.
In this Tagbo’s case. I think he was being violent in the car and lekki road is not one that you’ll want to be swerving left and right because of one drunk friend trying to fight so they might have pinned him down to restrain him and maybe that caused the suffocation but should we have left him to cause accident for us?
I only blame Davido because he’d have known Tagbo’s alcohol after effect. Such people you disgrace them. When everyone is drinking, you insist on Red Bull or Powerhorse for them because you don’t want trouble. Davido is a good friend IMO because some people will leave you to the management of the club because they don’t want their car soiled with your vomit. Would that have been better? If you get drunk at Quilox and act silly, the bouncer will just throw you out and law will back them that you were thrown out because you were being unruly.
Is there a reason why Davido has access to the footage from all these CCTVs? Nigeria is sha lawless.
While Davido might not have killed his friend, it’s now quite evident what a piece of sh@t friend he is! As well as those losers around him.
You live an inebriated person who from the video clip clearly looked disoriented to fend for himself????
You are all losers!!!
How is this different from the Kaneka Jenkins story? I swear this bloody youngins have no sense of decency!
You never leave your drunk friend unattended to! Friendship 101. Ayin were! They are at their most vulnerable and a true friend should protect their own not leave them to fend for themselves
With friends like Davido, who needs enemies?
Mr why do I have a feeling – where you there? What’s ur evidence ? CCTV na evidence – pls what evidence does ur feeling have ? Oshi – Davido it is well with you – this is a big lesson that will reduce unprofitable parole
Pls let the police detail explain to us why they allowed the body to be dumped… something is fishy here. i’m not buying this crap
That’s how a young man drank himself to death. Lord have mercy. This just goes to show that every man for himself. At the end of the day he was left to himself in that drunken state. Sad. I’m no investigator but this doesn’t look like murder. More like negligence and abandonment. May the truth be revealed soon
Carol Dajuma’s ex billionaire husband set Tagbo up for doing one corner dance with Carol. Davido is a case study of a scape goat
Why does DAVIDO have access to the CCTV footage? This is wrong on so many levels.
This should have been released by a different source -not from his own account..
This release just shows that having money in Nigeria supersedes law and ethics in this county – even in matters of life and death.
Davido release whatever statement is necessary – the footage was just a very very dodgy addition to your side of the story. Do an interview in fact and get your story out.
This is a supremely sad situation; may the souls of the deceased find peace and those left still standing do better.
Well said! Totally wrong!
The SAN and/or his typist couldn’t even get the first mention of his name correctly. Tugbo. Proof reading is an issue everywhere.
Poor boy, he staggered away on his own. Tragic.
Davido is in his early 20s the deceased was in his mid 30s, who was supposed to be looking out for who? By his mid 30s the last thing he should have been doing was hanging around Davido and his crew. Now everyone is shouting Davido as if Davido is his father. I don’t mean to come across as insensitive but everyone should bear the consequences of their actions.
The hate on Davido is real on this blog! You guys attacking him of leaving his drunkard friend also forgot to see that Davido and all the other friends were also under the influence of alcohol.
How does an intoxicated person (s) acts again? Oh, because he is Davido, he’s supposed to be drunk and act responsible at the same time.
What I was expecting most people to say is; how effective is the road safety Corp or whatsoever body is assigned to protecting other road users. How do they always allowed drunkards to drive, putting other road user’s lives in danger.
The young man died of suffocation, probably from his own vomit. Bella naija omniknowest judges should allowed the law enforcement to do their job.
The way some ppl are talking, you would think they saw Davido strangle Tagbo. It’s obvious he had no hand in his death. Just unfortunate the way things happened. I hope he learns his lesson. Come to think of it, if he had given Tagbo a ride home or took him to his (David’s) house to chill till the alcohol wore off and Tagbo now died in Davido’s house or car, I don’t know what would happen. Ppl will say he used his friend for money ritual. Ppl don’t know that alcohol kills.
There was a guy years ago in unilag that stayed alone. Had an epileptic fit, chocked on his vomit and died. He was dead in his room in Mariere hall for days until the stench forced some guys to break the door n they saw him. He was a master’s or Pgd student who got a room to himself. This was in 2003.
Chocking kills ppl that are not intoxicated how much more so drunk ppl? Either his vomit or his tongue blocked his airways and he suffocated. Unfortunately ppl hate unnecessarily. Some are talking as if they saw blood on Davido’s hands. We have seen the CCTV of the club, David left without Tagbo. Where is that of the hospital? Maybe no CCTV or no power sef. Why did the waitress at Shisha room keep giving him shots despite seeing he was obviously so drunk? Don’t they have a policy? Abroad you can be denied more drinks if you are that drunk. There are so many lessons to learn from this unfortunate incidence, rather than take them n start making changes, they are only looking for how to crucify Davido. I just pray all these young guys that feel they have 9 lives can learn a lesson or two from this. David you sef grow up and become a responsible man. Father of two girls still acting like a kid. 25 is not too young to be responsible. Even the police releasing half info. He died by suffucation. Suffucation how?? On what? Mschewwwwww
And someone will still ask me “Ah so you don’t drink and you don’t smoke, so what do you do for fun” ? Keep your fun to yourself
Was robbed of cash and phones one week ago and the bank refused to give me CCTV footage. Money is good I swear. I am done with this country. Hope no dey for now.
So sorry about that. Nigeria is a huge mass of mess. I have tried to keep up the hope but nah. I’m done with this country. I can imagine how frustrated you were. Money is the preferred official language of Nigeria. Davido’s father is definitely pulling strings behind the scene. In weeks, this matter is all dead and forgotten.
Key word: The BANK refused to give ME cctv footage. I once got a CCTV footage from the same bank when one stupid landlady wrote me and a check and somehow wrote herself the same check and cashed it before I got to bank. Even my own lawyers didn’t believe me until we saw a CCTV showing mama coming to cash the check when my lawyers requested that bank look into how the check was cashed. We all gathered in lawyers office to view the CCTV footage so yes individuals can get CCTV footage and yes it happened in Nigeria.
What an unfortunate ending, this is a lesson to all of us, whatever you have to do, biko! MODERATION!!
You want to drink..moderation.
Carry women …..moderation.
Some Igbo, codeine, shisha, gbana,garmalin 20…moderation.
David Adeleke!!! This stain would never leave your white cloth, best seek the face of God, stay of social media, women, drugs,Formica or any of the silly things you some and do, if you fart now! 20 million people are watching you.
Stay humble and reach out to the grieving families.
A million likes for your comment. MODERATION is KEY. Davido should reach out to the family especially the mother, i mean he should be there for them as a true friend. That is the only thing he can do for his late friend.
RIP Tagbo.
I don’t think anyone is saying Davido killed the guy. The point is that he was (allegedly, as I wasn’t there) abandoned at the hospital.
The question to Davido and his lawyers is that “how can his escort move with his permission?”. I don’t know how possible that his. If he was in a different club, how com the escort who is supposed to be with him at all times leave him at another club to meet someone at Shisha Room or another place? Or did the escort not leave the former club? Or were they in the same location but different areas? Did they leave Tagbo in the car while they were partying inside? Only to find out he had died and they had to take him to the hospital?
Dear lawyers, you need to make many things clear.
In all fairness to Davido tho. This was a group of friends partying. We all know dude moves with numerous friends at a time. Maybe all these may have happened without his knowledge. But his people need to be clear about many things.
This is just so sad.
Go on Instablog9ja and LIB and see the comments. The court of Social media and it’s appointed jurors. Some are saying Davido poisoned him, killed him etc
It’s very easy for Davido to have the cctv footage, his manager Asa Asika co owns shisha lounge.
They need to invite the police escort for questioning.
In as much as I don’t like Davido..I’ll keep my opinion and shove it up my own ***…..
My question is : how did he have access to the CCTV? Nigerian Police should do better. they should be ahead of all these details… not just go on TV to smile over little victories…
It is well.. I have nothing to rant about here tbh…
it was a party gone wrong, none of them knew he will die, they all thought he was drunk.
I just realised that a lot of people do not like Davido. WOW, i would collapse with such hate directed at me. May God unravel this case so that the dead can rest in peace and a career is not destroyed. Everyone should watch their crowd and make sure they belong to a group that can make responsible decisions no matter the circumstances they are faced with cos this case would have been a different story if only one responsible decision was taken.
You people should stop saying ‘how did he have access’? Can’t you see a lawyer is involved? CCTV isn’t meant for the police alone. I installed CCTV in my place for security and can give to anyone at my discretion as long as I am sure it’s not meant for some evil action. Is there a law saying CCTV is meant for the police? You people need to stop. It’s beginning to sound like you just want this guy to be guilty.
I wouldn’t give CCTV footage to anyone to verify a thief who stole a phone in my store for example but if a bag containing $50k was stolen, I’d surely release it if the person brings a good lawyer and some paperworks. Can Davido Doctor the footage that you are questioning? God will not let all you people see alakoba o