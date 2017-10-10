BellaNaija

Kit Harington surprises Fiancee with his Severed Head and She Lost It!

You’re at home, dressed in your comfy slacks, your guard is down, everything is fine, and you open your fridge to find your fiance’s severed head inside it.

Life and its surprises, eh?

Rose Leslie, fiancee and former co-star of Kit Harington, was fetching water from the fridge when she found his severed head sitting comfortably in it.

The actor shared the video as a guest on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” saying he played the prank on her on April Fools day.

Watch the video below

12 Comments on Kit Harington surprises Fiancee with his Severed Head and She Lost It!
  • Lara October 10, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Oh my 😮😮, I might pass out.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • ardnas October 10, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    He is mad. I will just call his family straight.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Sunshiney October 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    How is that funny? White people are different…

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Blackbeauty October 10, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    What??? We’ll break at least for that day. What type of yeye prank when I’d already be crying and hyper ventilating?
    In fact, there’d be two heads there. Mscheeew… lol

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Cocoa October 10, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    And that will be the day I called off the engagement. Hiss. So if she had had a heart attack …or they don’t know that can actually happen…all in the name of a sick joke.
    Now she has to have a mental picture of what you look like headless. What is wrong with people these days. Why do lurid sick imagery give us joy?

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • john October 10, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    @cocoa calm ur tities…last I check , ure not his girlfriend….go and find ur own boyfriend to dictate ur terms and conditions…jeez…women always forming hardcore online

    Love this! 47 Reply
    • Cocoa October 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      I shared MY opinion. He is not my boyfriend….I THANK GOD 🙂

      Love this! 8
  • Hmm October 10, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Nigerian ladies don’t do advanced pranks, this is not for the faint hearted… Girls be looking for engagement rings as April fool prank… I hope no Nigerian guy plays this on his GF,, It will take all your kisses and money in the bank to win her back!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • commentator October 10, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    That was a cruel, expensive and completely pointless morbid joke. i would be really concerned if someone played such a sick joke on me……sometimes jokes reflect a person’s true state of mind.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Dandelion October 11, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Oh Please! State of mind ke! He’s an actor on Game of thrones where heads are chopped off a lot. I thought it was funny, not for the fainthearted, but funny.

    Nigerians and their extreme reactions to everything!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Chinonye October 11, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    I can imagine the horror

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz October 18, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Gross, engagement has ended for me. I no do again

    Love this! 0 Reply
