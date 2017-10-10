Kit Harington surprises Fiancee with his Severed Head and She Lost It!

You’re at home, dressed in your comfy slacks, your guard is down, everything is fine, and you open your fridge to find your fiance’s severed head inside it.

Life and its surprises, eh?

Rose Leslie, fiancee and former co-star of Kit Harington, was fetching water from the fridge when she found his severed head sitting comfortably in it.

The actor shared the video as a guest on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” saying he played the prank on her on April Fools day.

