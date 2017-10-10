Kit Harington surprises Fiancee with his Severed Head and She Lost It!

You’re at home, dressed in your comfy slacks, your guard is down, everything is fine, and you open your fridge to find your fiance’s severed head inside it.
Life and its surprises, eh?
Rose Leslie, fiancee and former co-star of Kit Harington, was fetching water from the fridge when she found his severed head sitting comfortably in it.
The actor shared the video as a guest on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” saying he played the prank on her on April Fools day.
Watch the video below
Oh my 😮😮, I might pass out.
He is mad. I will just call his family straight.
How is that funny? White people are different…
What??? We’ll break at least for that day. What type of yeye prank when I’d already be crying and hyper ventilating?
In fact, there’d be two heads there. Mscheeew… lol
And that will be the day I called off the engagement. Hiss. So if she had had a heart attack …or they don’t know that can actually happen…all in the name of a sick joke.
Now she has to have a mental picture of what you look like headless. What is wrong with people these days. Why do lurid sick imagery give us joy?
@cocoa calm ur tities…last I check , ure not his girlfriend….go and find ur own boyfriend to dictate ur terms and conditions…jeez…women always forming hardcore online
I shared MY opinion. He is not my boyfriend….I THANK GOD 🙂
Nigerian ladies don’t do advanced pranks, this is not for the faint hearted… Girls be looking for engagement rings as April fool prank… I hope no Nigerian guy plays this on his GF,, It will take all your kisses and money in the bank to win her back!
That was a cruel, expensive and completely pointless morbid joke. i would be really concerned if someone played such a sick joke on me……sometimes jokes reflect a person’s true state of mind.
Oh Please! State of mind ke! He’s an actor on Game of thrones where heads are chopped off a lot. I thought it was funny, not for the fainthearted, but funny.
Nigerians and their extreme reactions to everything!
I can imagine the horror
Gross, engagement has ended for me. I no do again