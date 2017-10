On a new episode of Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Latasha Ngwube speaks on the growth of the fashion industry in Nigeria, how she’s advocating for a body inclusive fashion world. She also speaks about how Toke Makinwa stopped talking to her because of her online show.

She goes further to say she wouldn’t want Bobrisky on her show because of his grammar.

Watch:

Part 1



Part 2