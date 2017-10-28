Leadership in Relationships! Watch a New Episode of Adeolu Adefarasin’s Shop Talk

On a new episode of Shop Talk, the host Adeolu Adefarasin is joined by Dr Sid and Ebiye as they talk Leadership in relationships, from women taking the charge to understanding the dynamic of switching roles.
Watch
Inspired!
28.10.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
On a new episode of Shop Talk, the host Adeolu Adefarasin is joined by Dr Sid and Ebiye as they talk Leadership in relationships, from women taking the charge to understanding the dynamic of switching roles.
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!