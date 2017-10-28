BNMovieFeature: Watch Ego Boyo, Richard Mofe-Damijo & Bimbo Manuel in ‘Checkmate’ (Episodes 12-20)

Hey BellaNaijarians,
We’ve officially kicked off a weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, titled BN Movie Feature.
Last week we featured the first eleven episodes of the classic Nigerian TV series Checkmate, and today we bring you more episodes!
Checkmate is a Nigerian TV series that ran from 1991 to 1995, created by Amaka Igwe starring Ego Boyo, Bob Manuel, Kunle Bamtefa, Francis Agu, Richard Mofe-Damijo and more.
The Synopsis:
Set in Lagos, the story focuses on the Haatrope family who owns the company Haatrope Investment, the enemies determined to destroy their business and legacy, and friends and associates connected to them.
Watch:
Episode 12
Episode 13
Episode 14
Episode 15
Episode 16
Episode 17
Episode 18
Episode 19
Episode 20